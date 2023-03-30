Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 30

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

A live audio webcast of the call be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event. Participants may register for the conference call here and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Our current lead drug candidate, LUMRYZ™, is an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate leveraging our proprietary drug delivery technology and designed to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Turiano
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]
(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:
Gabriella Greig
Real Chemistry
[email protected]
(203) 249-2688

