AvePoint Adds New Solutions to its FedRAMP (moderate) Authorization

Demonstrating its commitment to security for public sector customers, AvePoint continues to assess its solutions against high security standards

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced the addition of three new solutions to its FedRAMP (moderate) Authorization as a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, signifying that AvePoint security controls have been rigorously evaluated and its SaaS solutions are verified for use within all federal agencies. Including new solutions in its FedRAMP (moderate) Authorization reinforces AvePoint’s continued commitment to upholding government security standards for all customers, including public sector and federal customers in the United States.

AvePoint initially achieved its FedRAMP (moderate) authorization, sponsored by the Department of Energy, in April 2021, and continued to authorize more solutions in 2022, with sponsorship from the Department of State. Today, a total of 19 cloud solutions are FedRAMP (moderate) authorized, as part of the AvePoint Confidence Platform. New additions include Cloud Backup for Azure, which provides granular recovery and restores of Azure Active Directory, Virtual Machines and Blobs/ File Storage, ReCenter, which helps customers find and restore lost data in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and Confide, a highly secure virtual data room hosted within Microsoft 365.

The U.S. Treasury Department, IRS, NASA and more than 1,000 other public sector organizations rely on AvePoint to secure cloud collaboration, mitigate access risk, reduce security breaches and strengthen audit and compliance posture in the digital workplace. Working with FedRAMP Authorized vendors is also a component of Zero Trust, which can save organizations an average of 1 million USD in data breach costs compared to those who do not deploy, and which 60% of organizations will embrace as a starting point for security, according to Gartner.

“AvePoint understands why public sector organizations, who manage highly sensitive data every day, need partners that value security as much as they do,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “We do not take our role of securing data lightly and believe that investing in the credentials to back up our commitment is a key differentiator for our customers in regulated industries. That’s why in addition to adding solutions to our FedRAMP (moderate) authorization, AvePoint is also pursuing FedRAMP (High) authorization, DoD Impact Levels 5 and 6 authorizations, TX-RAMP, and other certifications.”

As part of its overall resiliency strategy and commitment to security for all customers, AvePoint has achieved certifications including SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, CSA STAR, IRAP and StateRAMP. All certifications can be found in the AvePoint Trust Center.

To learn more about AvePoint’s FedRAMP (moderate) Authorized solutions visit the Public Sector website.

