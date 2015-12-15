Avidia Bank Appoints Robert D. Cozzone as President & CEO

HUDSON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Avidia Bank announced today that Robert D. Cozzone has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Cozzone will replace current President & CEO, Mark O’Connell, who will retire in May 2023.

Mr. Cozzone joins Avidia from Rockland Trust, a $20 billion community bank, where he enjoyed a successful 24-year career. Most recently, he served as Rockland’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer reporting to the CEO. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing management of all Consumer and Small Business Banking activity as well as Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Services. Prior to that, he served as Rockland’s Chief Financial Officer and Retail Executive.

In his former role as COO, he was responsible for some 1,000 employees and 123 retail branches. His strong leadership, strategic planning and execution experience, and in-depth knowledge of Finance, Treasury, and Consumer and Business Banking will be instrumental in helping Avidia grow and continue to meet the needs of individuals and businesses for years to come.

“I’m grateful to be selected by the Board to join a capable and dedicated team, and I look forward to building lasting relationships with them, shared Cozzone. “Avidia’s genuine commitment to the community and its tradition of innovation and excellence in customer service is admirable. The Bank has enjoyed tremendous growth and success under Mark’s leadership and I’m committed to continuing that legacy.”

Mr. Cozzone was selected to lead Avidia after an exhaustive search by the Avidia Board of Directors.

“The Board is extremely excited about Rob becoming the next CEO at Avidia,” said Paul Blazar, Avidia Board Chair. “We are confident that he is the right individual to take us to the next level of achievement as a successful, independent community bank.”

Cozzone graduated from Bridgewater State University and Boston College Carroll School of Management, where he earned a Master of Science in Finance. He is a staunch believer in giving back to the community and serves on a number of boards and committees, including Massachusetts Business Roundtable, Thompson Island Outward Bound, Plimoth Patuxet Finance Committee, and the Bridgewater State University Riccardi School of Business Advisory Board.

Cozzone succeeds Mark O’Connell, who will retire after 35 years of service and helping steward Avidia from a $120 million bank with two branches to a $2.5 billion full-service financial institution with nine branches.

“I have been honored to lead Avidia Bank over the past 19 years, and I am excited about Rob coming in as my successor,” shared O’Connell. “Rob’s dedication to community banking combined with his impressive qualifications and experience make him a perfect fit to lead Avidia Bank. His capable leadership will ensure that Avidia continues to be a valuable community partner and innovative community bank in the years ahead.”

About Avidia Bank:

Avidia Bank is a $2.5 billion community bank headquartered in Hudson, MA with additional branches in Westborough, Framingham, Shrewsbury, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, and Northborough. For more than 150 years, the Bank has provided personal, commercial, and residential banking services. Learn more at avidiabank.com. Member FDIC. Member DIF.

