AWS Grants Intetics an Advanced Services Partner Accreditation for Outstanding Cloud Expertise and Customer Success

Intetics, a leading global technology company, obtained the AWS Advanced Services Partner tier within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

NAPLES, Fla., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community of partners that leverages AWS programs, expertise, and resources to help international businesses improve their operations with cloud technologies. Within the APN, AWS provides tiers — Select, Advanced, and Premier — to recognize organizations that have proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.

In 2018, Intetics achieved APN Standard Consulting Partner Status. After three years of maturing capabilities in the AWS ecosystem and helping dozens of clients add value to end customers, AWS granted Intetics the Advanced Services Partner tier.

The AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status is a valuable accreditation granted to APN members with established expertise in AWS ecosystem technologies, a strong team of trained and certified technical professionals, and an outstanding proven record of developing cloud-native applications and managing the cloud infrastructure to deliver end-to-end solutions.

Intetics team of AWS-certified professionals trained within the Intetics Cloud Solutions Center of Excellence design, deploy and operate applications and infrastructure on AWS for global clients. They guide clients in streamlining their AWS environment and leveraging the latest AWS features and services. Deep understanding and relevant customer experience are proven by AWS services validations, including:

Amazon CloudFront Delivery

Amazon RDS Delivery

Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Delivery

Amazon DynamoDB Delivery

AWS Lambda Delivery

AWS CloudFormation Delivery

AWS WAF Delivery

Amazon API Gateway Delivery

The new status in APN allows the following benefits for companies working with Intetics:

Cost savings. Clients can reduce their AWS costs by optimizing their infrastructure and minimizing cloud waste. Other cost-saving opportunities, like reserved and spot instances, are there to exploit. Scalability. With the AWS Advanced Services tier, Intetics helps clients design and implement highly scalable and resilient AWS architectures that can handle fluctuations in demand and traffic. Thus, clients can rapidly scale their applications and infrastructure to meet changing business needs. Faster time to market. Organizations are able to accelerate their time to market by leveraging AWS services such as Elastic Beanstalk and Lambda, powered by Intetics. Given that, they can deploy their applications and services quickly and efficiently.

Advanced partner status furthers Intetics’ mission to help enterprises with best-in-class cloud operation, architecture development, migration and management of their workloads and applications on AWS.

“The Advanced Services Partner accreditation strengthens our relationship with AWS, accelerates the cloud transformation we deliver, and allows us to come up with innovative ways for our clients to delight their customers. Congratulations to the team for working hard to reach this accomplishment!”

Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President

“AWS Advanced tier recognition reflects our dedication to delivering top-notch cloud solutions to our clients. With our growing expertise in AWS, we’re excited to use this partnership to drive innovation and help our clients reach their business goals.”

Alexey Velesnitsky, Intetics CTO

“Thanks to AWS, our dear clients, and the dedication and passion of our Cloud Center of Excellence team led by Sergey Dudal for helping us achieve this remarkable milestone.”

Yuri Piskunovich, Intetics Delivery Director

“As an AWS Advanced Services Partner, Intetics proceeds its dedication to helping clients modernize their cloud applications, migrate applications to the cloud at scale, and reduce operational costs, on a new, more profound level.”

Sergey Dudal, Cloud CoE Leader, PM Intetics

“Intetics on a new tier of APN is a truly proud moment for the Cloud CoE and the Intetics team. We are honored to be recognized for our technical expertise and customer success. The achievement gives our clients the access to high-quality cloud solutions and motivation for new engineering achievements.”

Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director Intetics

