Berkeley SkyDeck Hosts 15th Demo Day, Featuring 18 Startups

The highly competitive Batch 15, which saw a 120% increase in applicants from the previous year, includes enterprise, robotics, health tech, generative AI, and chip startups

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkeley SkyDeck, the global hub for entrepreneurship and a leading accelerator, today announced that Demo Day for Batch 15 will take place on April 4, 2023. Investors from major Silicon Valley venture capitalist firms will hear from 18 startups, including 15 new companies and three alumni startups, hailing from eight countries and four continents (North America, Europe, Australia and Asia). These startups will present innovative solutions in chips and hardware, robotics, enterprise, generative AI, B2B products and health tech. During Demo Day, each startup will offer a five-minute presentation to investors representing some of the largest and most active VCs across Silicon Valley. The full list of participating startups is available on Berkeley SkyDeck’s website.

Applications for Batch 15 were up 120% compared to the previous fall application period, and Berkeley SkyDeck’s acceptance rate remains at just over 1.5%. Each selected cohort company receives $200,000 in funding, free and discounted resources worth $750,000 and access to the Berkeley SkyDeck network of UC Berkeley alumni, faculty and advisors. Alumni of Berkeley SkyDeck, which include Deepscribe, MindsDB, Chemix, and Xendit, have enjoyed great success in their respective industries, collectively raising more than $1.7 billion in funding, with nearly 20 exits through acquisition or public offering. The program has also launched Berkeley SkyDeck Europe to expand its global footprint, with its first cohort presenting at a Demo Day this past fall.

“Batch 15 is a formidable group of impressive startups. Berkeley SkyDeck selects cohort companies that push the boundaries of their industries while following fundamentally sound business models, and both qualities are essential in the current economic climate,” said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director at Berkeley SkyDeck. “From new ways to access and deliver healthcare, to sustainability in logistics, better management of alternative assets and more, these startups bring lots of interesting investment opportunities. We are confident that Batch 15 will shine bright at Demo Day.”

Berkeley SkyDeck recently closed applications for Batch 16, with the cohort term expected to start in early May 2023. Now in its fourth year and investing from its $60 million Fund II, SkyDeck Fund has invested in 180 companies, representing a wide range of businesses and industries from 30 countries around the world. A new generation venture fund, SkyDeck Fund shares half of its profits with UC Berkeley, thereby continuing the university’s mission of delivering excellence in education.

“Berkeley SkyDeck’s global focus offers Demo Day attendees the opportunity to look outside Silicon Valley for their next investments, broadening their portfolios and giving more companies around the world the chances they need to succeed,” said Chon Tang, Founding Partner, Berkeley SkyDeck Fund. “We continue to be astounded by the response to each Demo Day and look forward to Batch 15 making a similarly-strong impression.”

The Berkeley SkyDeck Demo Day will be hosted from 3:00 – 6:30 pm at Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, California. Accredited investors interested in receiving an invite to the exclusive demo day can apply via this link.

About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is a leading accelerator and the global hub for entrepreneurship. As UC Berkeley’s largest and most prominent accelerator, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator of its kind that offers the value of a dedicated investment fund alongside the resources and network of a top university. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $1.7 billion in aggregate. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck’s 500 advisors, 70 industry partners, and a network of more than 510,000 UC Berkeley alumni. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu.

Contacts

Songue PR for Berkeley SkyDeck



[email protected]