Beverly Hills Prenuptial Law Firm Founder Appears on The Attorney Post Podcast

Beverly Hills Family Law Firm Atighechi Group’s founder Maryam Atighechi recently appeared on The Attorney Post Podcast to announce a dramatic shift in her firm’s principle focus: prenuptial agreements for high-net worth couples.

Beverly Hills, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 10, 2023) – Beverly Hills Prenuptial Agreement Lawyer Maryam Atighechi, founder and principal family law attorney of Southern California’s Atighechi Law, recently appeared on The Attorney Post to discuss her firm’s expertise in prenuptial agreements for high net worth couples, and the reasons for her firm choosing recently to focus more intensely on serving clients needing this particular service. Atighechi Law is a family law firm that specializes in handling complex family law cases for high net worth clients across California.

During the podcast interview where she discussed this shift, Atighechi discussed the importance of prenuptial agreements (or “premarital agreements”), for high net worth couples, emphasizing the need for customized and transparent agreements that reflect the individual needs of each client. It was noted that many of her firm’s clients have significant assets going into a marriage – such as businesses, real estate, and investments – that they wish to protect in the event of divorce. A prenuptial agreement definitely facilitates division of assets, and can provide a clear roadmap for how those assets will be divided, as well as help avoid costly and time-consuming litigation.

The Beverly Hills Prenup Lawyer’s episode can be viewed at The Attorney Post’s website, as well as listened to across most podcast channels and can also be viewed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgS9Q9HZz30

Atighechi emphasized the importance of full financial disclosure and clear communication in the prenuptial agreement process, and noted that her firm takes a team-based approach to client representation to ensure comprehensive and high-quality representation.

The Atighechi Law Group is a Beverly Hills Prenuptial Agreement and Family Practice Law Firm serving all of California, that does handle a range of other family law matters, including divorce, child custody, and support issues, even though the Law Group has shifted a lot of their focus to servicing high-net-worth clients in the Los Angeles County area with the preparation of their prenuptial agreements. Maryam noted the emotional challenges that family law matters can bring, and highlighted her firm’s commitment to taking a compassionate approach to these cases.

