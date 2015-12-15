BioMark Presents Novel Liquid Biopsy Data in Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Tumors

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 16, 2023) – BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) (“BioMark”) an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce that novel liquid biopsy data presented this week suggests that Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) are reprogramming their metabolism as reflected by the presence of a panel of distinct metabolic biomarkers. A logistic regression model constructed with 8 metabolites was able to discriminate lung neuroendocrine tumors from controls with good performance (AUC = 0.91 for NETs vs controls).

NETs represent 20% of all lung cancers. They are commonly diagnosed late in the course of the disease mostly due to the late onset of symptoms and/or the intrinsic aggressive evolution of the 2 subtypes small cells (SCLC) and large cells (LCNEC). A characteristic of cancer is a major reprogramming of cellular energy metabolism to support cell growth and proliferation, and metabolites have been considered reliable biomarkers, allowing the development of a minimally invasive routine blood test that can be used for screening as well as the monitoring of the disease evolution for patients.

In a poster presentation at the 112th Annual Meeting of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) in New Orleans, LA, a research team were able to detect neuroendocrine tumors from plasma samples using BioMark innovative liquid biopsy technology. The study included a total of 120 plasma samples from patients with biopsy-confirmed NET and 227 control patients and is one of the largest ever reported.

“Our research team were able to discover a panel of robust metabolic biomarkers that is capable to diagnose NETs with strong performance, but more importantly distinguish NET subtypes from each other and from NSCLC. The results suggests that this metabolic panel could allow the implementation of a routine screening test for NETs and aid in monitoring clinical evolution of neuroendocrine carcinomas. Moreover, due to the non-specificity of the symptoms of NET patients at early stage, we believe that this test may support early diagnosis,” stated lead investigator Philippe Joubert, MD, PhD, researcher at Institut Universitaire de Cardiologie et de Pneumologie de Quebec – Université Laval (IUCPQ-UL) and professor at the Department of Pathology, Université Laval.

“This research remains focused within BioMark’s core area of strength by providing better diagnostic solutions for hard to detect and treat cancers. The result of this study further solidifies BioMark’s lung cancer diagnostic assay franchise. The company intends to continue to support the work led by this talented group of researchers and clinicians to further validate the assay and to introduce it to market,” says Rashid Bux CEO and President of BioMark.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plan to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

