Bitget Will List SPACE ID (ID) in the Innovation Zone on 22nd March 2023

Decentralised identities gets a major boost.

Victoria, Seychelles–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2023) – SPACE ID (ID) will be listed in the Bitget Innovation Zone 10AM, 22th March (UTC).

Bitget Innovation Zone enables traders to discover the latest innovative assets like leveraged tokens, DeFi tokens, AI tokens, and more.

As the world moves further into Web3, decentralised identities have become increasingly important, allowing users to control their own information and disconnect from centralized bodies while building and managing their Web3 identities.

And a growing number of companies and developers are working to bring Web2 into Web3 identity technology.

Last month, SPACE ID received a major boost with a USD $10 million strategic round, led by renowned venture capital firm Polychain Capital and dao5.

SPACE ID launched its .bnb Domain Public Registration in September 2022 allowing users to replace long alphanumeric codes with user-friendly readable names for all Web3 interactions. Within the first 6 months, 477,000 registrations and 257,000 unique domain holders opted in for the naming service with additional adoption of the .bnb Domain Service from over 100 leading projects and protocols including BSCScan, Trust Wallet.

This week sees the launch of the SPACE ID native token ID allowing users to have a say in the direction of SPACE ID products such as the upcoming 2.0 upgrade and .arb domain offering. The upgrade will combine a Web3 domain and identity platform, a multi-chain name service, and Web3 Name SDK and API.

Currently, the most common way of trading these new and innovative tokens is through decentralised exchanges or directly from a self-managed wallet. However, this method demands a high level of technical proficiency and knowledge.

Bitget Innovation Zone offers a safe and user-friendly platform for accessing the latest tokens. As these tokens often have higher volatility, a 60-day valuation period is given for all the newly listings and trading pairs will be delisted if they do not meet the criteria such as market depth.

