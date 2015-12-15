BITNILE.COM Early Access Metaverse Platform Goes Live in Over 176 Countries

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #3D_immersive_games—Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) announced the launch of its immersive metaverse platform, BITNILE.COM (the “Platform”) in over 176 countries. The Platform, which was launched on March 1, 2023, is believed to be the first metaverse platform that runs entirely from a web browser with no pixel streaming. The announcement was made as the Company attended the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.





With the Platform, users can access the metaverse via the web browser, allowing usage on any device such as mobile, tablets, PCs, and virtual reality headsets. The Platform allows users to play 3D immersive games, purchase both digital and physical products, experience various forms of entertainment, and engage with a new social networking community across any of their internet-connected devices. The Platform also enables users to participate in the metaverse with unique avatars and customized skins or digital accessories.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “I’m thrilled with the feedback on the Platform so far. While we are in the early access phase of launch and have a long way to go, we look forward to rolling out amazing new features, games, and exciting rewards in the weeks ahead.”

The Company invites everyone to experience the Platform at https://BitNile.com/.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

