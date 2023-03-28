Bold Prime Attracts $250 Million Investment and Expands Its Operations

Port Louis, Mauritius–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2023) – Bold Prime, a well-known CFD brokerage firm, has attracted a Qatari investor who has bought the company and provided a capital infusion of $250 million. With the new investment, Bold Prime is set to expand its operations to Japan, the Middle East, and Europe, with plans to open offices and hire more finance professionals. The new management is committed to taking the brokerage firm to new heights and furthering its mission of democratizing access to high-quality trading technology and services.

Bold Prime has built a reputation for providing institutional-level performance and technology with retail-like accessibility, making it a favorite among high-profile traders and retail traders alike. The company’s new capital will allow it to enhance its offerings further and continue pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation.

Furthermore, the Bold Prime team is composed of market experts from retail and institutional trading, who will be instrumental in achieving the company’s goals. The brokerage firm has received several awards. Bold Prime is also a member of the financial commission, providing clients with protection up to €20,000.

In addition to that, Bold Prime’s core values of reliability, transparency, flexibility, constant innovation, education, and optimization. The company is authorized and regulated to provide licensed services as an investment dealer and administer client funds.

Moreover, the company is excited about this new chapter in Bold Prime’s history and the opportunities it presents for its clients and employees. With the commitment to innovation and excellence, the team of Bold Prime continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the CFD brokerage industry and provide its clients with access to the best trading technology and services available.

Consequently, At Bold Prime, the focus is on providing the best possible technology and service to all clients, without any limitations. The company continuously pushes the boundaries of innovation to enhance the experience of every trader. To achieve this goal, Bold Prime invests heavily in cutting-edge technology and has a team of market experts from Retail and Institutional trading who work tirelessly to provide the best service.

About the Company Bold Prime:

Bold Prime is a game-changing broker in the CFD Brokerage Industry, transforming the way people trade with its institutional-level performance and innovative technology. The company has been growing rapidly and is now recognized as a pioneer in the industry, providing retail-like accessibility to everyone, not just high-profile individuals or traders with institutional behavior.

