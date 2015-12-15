Borqs Technologies Wins a Project to Develop a 5G Rugged Handheld Device

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, announced that the Company has won a contract with a prominent North American company to develop and manufacture an Android 5G rugged waterproof handheld device to be deployed in industries such as agriculture, oil and mining, utilities and safety, etc. The device will feature a long-life 5G chipset that can be used until 2030. The Company has signed multiple contracts with the same customer to develop a suite of enterprise class rugged devices which will be launched initially in the North American and European markets, to be followed by other countries.

The device will have 5G/4G/3G radio bands covering North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. The device is targeted for working in extreme environmental conditions and can function well in rain and snow with a very long battery life. Its operating temperate ranges from -30C to 60C. The device is ideal for data collection and supports location accuracy of 1 to 2 meters, and also has an optional barcode scanner.

“We are very excited to have won this contract. Borqs has extensive experience and track record in the developing and manufacturing of rugged devices for vertical industries, including intrinsically safe Zone 1 and Zone 2 devices. This new win further confirms Borqs’ technology leadership in this area”, said Mr. Pat Chan, CEO of Borqs. “We will continue to design and develop suitable devices for our global customers from various industries with our IoT and 5G expertise.”

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”) is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products, and is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

Borqs acquired controlling shares of the solar energy storage system entity, Holu Hou Energy LLC (HHE), in October 2021. Holu Hou Energy, LLC, a Delaware Corporation, brings state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the Single-Family Residential, Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential and Commercial building markets. With operations in California, Hawaii, Wisconsin and Shanghai, HHE engineers proprietary storage system and control platform solutions, including a breakthrough “HHE Energy Share” technology that is key to development of the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential housing market. HHE is a vital partner for investors and asset owners that are seeking ESG solutions. For more information, visit www.holuhou.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as “forecasts”, “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “should”, “estimates” and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect our management’s current beliefs. Many factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that the positive financial results from business activities as described herein may not be reached or at all, and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s supply chain, revenues and overall results of operations, so the reader is advised to refer to the Risk Factors sections of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: