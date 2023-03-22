BriefCam Debuts Customizable Classes, Superior Real-Time Performance, and Enhanced UI for its Comprehensive Video Analytics Platform

2023 M1 release revolutionizes video analysis with unprecedented customization, innovation, and optimization offerings ahead of ISC West

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BriefCam, the leader in innovative AI-driven video analytics solutions, today announced the release of version 2023 M1 of its comprehensive video analytics platform, which will be showcased next week at ISC West in Las Vegas. With this version, BriefCam debuts its patent-pending Custom ClassifID innovation while also introducing significant optimizations to the platform’s infrastructure, real-time performance, and accuracy, as well as new features to enhance everyday usability and investigation efficiency.

The latest version of BriefCam’s software reinforces the company’s commitment to enabling people, companies, and communities to unlock the value of video surveillance content through impactful, accurate, and flexible video analytics applications, while simultaneously placing the new, innovative power of customized analytics in their hands.

“The strength of BriefCam’s solution is in the extensibility of its analytics capabilities across the platform for accelerated video search, real-time alerting, and data visualization and analysis,” Dana Keren, BriefCam VP of Product, said. “The addition of the revolutionary Custom ClassifID innovation further empowers our customers to maximize that value by defining and training AI neural networks on-site to better serve the needs of their unique environments.”

With the Custom ClassifID solution, each organization can define additional object classes for video search, alerting, and intelligence, on top of the ever-expanding set of detected classes available in the BriefCam Video Analytics Platform. With environment-specific classifications, such as unique vehicle types or uniformed employees, users can independently tailor the video analytics technology to meet their specific and evolving needs at scale without sending data off-site or outsourcing classifier network training.

With this version, BriefCam has also improved usability for the existing and ever-expanding set of metadata classes and attributes that can be searched, alerted on, or visualized for analysis and decision-making. The enhanced, feature-rich UI includes new customer-driven capabilities designed to accelerate video investigations and drive efficiency across the platform.

Beyond the user experience, BriefCam has bolstered its technology for future innovation with a significant infrastructure improvement to drive increased performance, accuracy, and speed for real-time channels.

“By aligning our technology with AI-industry standard Linux-based processing, we have positioned our platform to seamlessly scale and flexibly support additional AI-driven capabilities and services that translate video into impact for end customers – all while improving their everyday experience with real-time video analysis for instant review, intelligent alerting, and operational insights,” Igal Dvir, BriefCam CTO, said.

Customers who upgrade to 23 M1 leveraging the existing, Windows-based infrastructure and hardware investments can expect an optimized throughput of up to 25% for both real-time and on-demand channels. With the new version, those upgrading to the Linux-based infrastructure will enjoy 100% increased throughput for real-time channels, as well. This means that users can confidently and accurately analyze more video data in real-time, including leveraging real-time channels for instant video review and investigation, with less hardware and a lower total cost of system ownership.

“Our customers and their impactful applications of our technology are the true driving force and inspiration behind BriefCam’s innovation,” BriefCam CEO Liam Galin said. “Our enhanced infrastructure and innovative features enable BriefCam to keep our customers at the cutting edge, so they can scale their operations, meet the needs of their communities and customers, and make faster, more effective decisions. Our charge to our customers with this new version is to continue driving meaningful impact – we’ll continue empowering you with the tools to do so.”

BriefCam will be showcasing the latest version and its newest innovations at ISC West booth #9109 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, March 28-31. Visitors to the BriefCam booth can discover the many ways its software can empower end users to maximize their security technology investments for insightful security and operational decision-making driven by video data. Individualized product demonstrations can be pre-booked here: https://www.briefcam.com/lp/schedule-a-demo-2023-isc-west-event/.

About BriefCam

BriefCam® is the leading provider of video analytics software that enables people, companies, and communities to unlock the value of video surveillance content. Delivering accurate, flexible, and comprehensive solutions, BriefCam’s video analytics platform provides valuable insights for accelerating investigations, increasing situational awareness, and enhancing operational intelligence.

VIDEO SYNOPSIS® technology is a registered trademark of BriefCam, Ltd. For more information about BriefCam’s video content analytics solutions, visit briefcam.com.

Contacts

Emily Degnan



Branded Public Relations



[email protected]

773-610-1769