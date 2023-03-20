BrightInsight Named to Fierce Medtech’s 2022 Fierce 15 List

Fierce Medtech Fierce 15 BrightInsight is named to the Fierce Medtech 2022 Fierce 15

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today that the company has been named to Fierce Medtech’s 2022 Fierce 15. The Fierce Medtech’s Fierce 15 spotlights the most exciting startups in medtech.

“We are honored and excited to be named to Fierce Medtech’s 2022 Fierce 15 list and be among so many great innovators and startups in medtech,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BrightInsight. “It was a hugely successful year for our company, made possible by the hard work, tenacity and dedication of our stellar team. And we expect 2023 to be an even bigger, better year. Digital has been maturing over the last five years—which has helped to drive adoption by biopharma and medtech. As we continue to invest in our BrightInsight platform and launch new products for our clients that deliver results, the future looks bright.”

Highlights from 2022 that made BrightInsight fierce:

Two product launches: Our Disease Management Solution, a comprehensive suite of configurable digital applications to improve the treatment experience for patients and the Connected Diagnostics Platform , which enables IVD manufacturers to streamline workflows, drive innovation and help speed time to diagnosis.

New customer wins announced with Sanofi and bioMérieux

Expanded our engagement with CSL Behring with an enterprise agreement to build, launch and maintain digital solutions for its late-stage and marketed rare disease therapies

Ranked 217 th fastest growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list.

Launched the BrightInsight Ecosystem, a network of 20+ leading healthcare and technology companies collaborating to solve healthcare's biggest challenges to drive digital innovation, adoption and engagement.

“The annual special report showcases the most exciting medtech startups. This year’s honorees have demonstrated innovative solutions and have the potential to make a big impact in both the tech and healthcare industries. We applaud them and wish them success,” said Ayla Ellison, editor-in-chief of Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Healthcare.

About Fierce Medtech Fierce 15

Fierce Medtech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day’s top stories. Every year Fierce Medtech evaluates hundreds of private companies for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Burgess

SVP of Marketing, BrightInsight

(669) 268-2838

[email protected]

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

(617) 510-4373

[email protected]

