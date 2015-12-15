BroadStar Selects IP Infusion’s OcNOS® Disaggregated Solution to Replace Traditional Hardware Switches for MDU Residential Access Applications

IP Infusion OcNOS Sets BroadStar on Path to Expanded Features, Reduced Operational Complexity, and Faster Services Roll-Out to its MDUs Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autonomousnetworks—IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced today that BroadStar, a premier television, Internet, and VOIP provider with 25 years of experience, is replacing its traditional Juniper switches with IP Infusion’s OcNOS software on white box switches to deliver increased broadband symmetric services with up to 10G capacity and with greater efficiency while reducing overall capital and operating expenditures.

BroadStar, the fastest Internet provider in Florida with Internet speeds starting at a minimum of 2 Gbps up-and-down, is upgrading its network with IP Infusion’s award-winning IP Infusion bundles. This integrates pre-loaded OcNOS®, the industry’s leading robust and scalable network operating system, with open networking hardware platforms. IP Infusion’s OcNOS facilitates hardware independence due to its superior interoperability with other vendors, enabling BroadStar to choose the auxiliary hardware that best aligns with budget and feature requirements, facilitating a shorter time-to-market and a faster roll-out of services.

Eliminating the traditional integration pain points for network operators, IP Infusion supports BroadStar’s initiative to launch a feature-rich mix of modern broadband services to the extensive Multiple Dwelling Units (MDUs) it serves across the United States. Benefits include increasing BroadStar’s choices for disaggregated options for Broadband residential and commercial services.

“IP Infusion’s tight integration capabilities on best-of-breed hardware is the ideal design for performance-critical deployments, providing the full feature set and reliability we want to offer our residential customers as we roll out symmetric broadband services over fiber,” said Tyler Bell, CEO of BroadStar. “Aggregating all of our customer traffic back to our core network using IP Infusion’s platform provides a clear ROI in just a few months rather than the years it would take if we used other solutions.”

“We are pleased that BroadStar chose IP Infusion’s disaggregated OcNOS solution, which effectively supports their goal of delivering quality fiber optic broadband service to their MDU residents without incurring exorbitant expenses,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion offers BroadStar a variety of competitive advantages, including dramatically reduced operational complexity and lower installation and upkeep costs, making facility-wide systems upgrades faster and easier.”

About Broadstar

Broadstar is a specialized boutique communications company catering to REITs, Property Management Companies, HOA Boards, Hospitality Managers, and Institutional Personnel. Our properties enjoy the direct communication benefits of a Dedicated Service Technician, Dedicated Account Manager, Dedicated Customer Service Department, and more. Larger residential retail operations cannot offer the same boutique abilities that BroadStar brings to your community.

BroadStar “Fiber to Home” services deliver cutting-edge connection tracking and support. Every Dual-Band Fiber Wireless Gateway Device provides real-time data directly to our home office in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers, and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

