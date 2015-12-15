Calyxt, Inc. Reports its Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellectis S.A. (Euronext Growth: ALCLS – NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, announced today that Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company for which Cellectis owns 49.1% (as of December 31, 2022) of its issued and outstanding common stock, today announced operating and financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The contents of Calyxt’s announcement are included below:

—Announced proposed merger with Cibus Global and filed initial registration statement on Form S-4—

—Current customer projects under development are on track—

—Signed agreement with Evologic Technologies to further develop and scale production of its Plant Cell Matrix™ and BioFactoryTM technologies—

Merger Agreement with Cibus

On January 17, 2023, Calyxt announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Cibus Global, LLC (Cibus), a leader in precision gene editing in agriculture, under which Calyxt and Cibus will merge in an all-stock transaction. The merger will create a new industry-leading company that combines the two pioneers in agriculture-based gene editing and establishes one of the world’s most sophisticated facilities for trait development and next-generation plant breeding.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Calyxt will issue shares of its common stock to Cibus shareholders in an exchange ratio such that upon completion of the merger, Calyxt shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company, subject to adjustments permitted by the merger agreement. The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. Concurrent with the execution of the merger agreement, certain officers of Calyxt, all of Calyxt’s directors, and Cellectis S.A., Calyxt’s largest shareholder, executed support agreements in favor of the merger. These support agreements provide 49.8% approval from Calyxt shareholders. A majority of Cibus’ shareholders have also provided support agreements in favor of the transaction. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the merger by the shareholders of Calyxt.

“Cibus is an excellent strategic fit for Calyxt given our complementary technology platforms, and the merger provides a great opportunity to leverage multiple synergies to drive innovation and shareholder value,” said Michael A. Carr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calyxt. “I am deeply proud of the significant accomplishments made by our team and their commitment to further the science of biotechnology and synthetic biology in significant ways.”

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company, renamed Cibus Inc., is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the proposed ticker symbol CBUS. The current Cibus management team will lead the new combined organization with Rory Riggs assuming the roles of Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. Corporate headquarters for the combined company will be located in San Diego, California and Calyxt’s offices, laboratory, and breeding facilities in Roseville, Minnesota will remain operational as a key site for the combined company.

On February 14, 2023, Calyxt filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement / prospectus in connection with the transaction. Although the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Calyxt and the proposed transactions.

Other key accomplishments in the fourth quarter of 2022, and through the date of this press release, include the following:

Current Customer Projects Under Development are on Track

Calyxt continued to progress the pilot project for a major consumer packaged goods company with delivery of initial quantities of a plant-based chemistry for customer evaluation expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Calyxt continued to progress the development of its soybean-based palm oil alternative plant trait and it achieved the first milestone payment in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the overall project scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, at which time the second milestone payment would be due.

Signed Agreement with Global Infrastructure Partner to Enable Growth and Scale of Calyxt’s Proprietary Plant Cell Matrix and BioFactory Technologies

On October 6, 2022, Calyxt announced that it signed an agreement with a manufacturing partner, Evologic Technologies GmbH (Evologic), to further develop and scale Calyxt’s proprietary Plant Cell Matrix (PCMTM) and BioFactory technologies. Evologic’s contract development and manufacturing services, based on its proprietary bioprocessing platform and technology, supports companies delivering unique and sustainable bioproducts. Under the terms of the agreement, Evologic will work alongside Calyxt to grow and scale Calyxt’s proprietary PCM structures and is currently scaling one PCM for Calyxt.

Additional Updates

In early November 2022, Calyxt reached a settlement with one of its technology vendors regarding alleged intellectual property infringement. As a result of the settlement, Calyxt received $750 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and received another $750 thousand earlier in the first quarter of 2023.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $3.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Revenue was nominal in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue was driven by the late 2021 completion of the wind-down of the Company’s soybean product line. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily associated with the Company’s agreement with a food ingredient manufacturer to develop a palm oil alternative.

Total operating expenses were $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by actions taken by management to lower Calyxt’s operating expenses.

Cash runway, considering interim funding to be provided by Cibus as described in the Merger Agreement, is sufficient to fund operations through the second quarter of 2023.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. Calyxt leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform and Plant Cell Matrix™ structures to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers’ materials and products. As plant-based solutions, Calyxt’s synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt’s diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, Plant Cell Matrix, PCM, BioFactory, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

CALYXT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Par Value and Share Amounts)

December 31, 2022

(unaudited) December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,427 $ 13,823 Restricted cash 99 499 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 606 859 Total current assets 4,132 15,181 Non-current restricted cash — 99 Land, buildings, and equipment 4,516 21,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,615 — Other non-current assets 158 183 Total assets $ 22,421 $ 37,194 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 340 $ 1,260 Accrued expenses 173 339 Accrued compensation 107 2,522 Due to related parties 175 172 Current portion of financing lease obligations 97 370 Common stock warrants 291 — Other current liabilities 479 191 Total current liabilities 1,662 4,854 Financing lease obligations — 17,506 Operating lease obligations 13,447 — Other non-current liabilities 79 702 Total liabilities 15,188 23,062 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized; 48,944,771 shares issued and 48,844,619 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and 38,874,146 shares issued and 38,773,994 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 220,422 211,263 Common stock in treasury, at cost; 100,152 shares as of December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 (1,043 ) (1,043 ) Accumulated deficit (212,151 ) (196,092 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,233 14,132 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 22,421 $ 37,194

CALYXT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 42 $ 1,943 $ 157 $ 25,987 Cost of goods sold — 2,004 — 28,557 Gross profit 42 (61 ) 157 (2,570 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 2,346 2,862 11,553 11,335 Selling, general, and administrative 1,009 3,787 10,974 15,427 Total operating expenses 3,355 6,649 22,527 26,762 Loss from operations (3,313 ) (6,710 ) (22,370 ) (29,332 ) Gain upon extinguishment of Payroll Protection Program loan — — — 1,528 Interest, net (7 ) (355 ) (87 ) (1,414 ) Non-operating income (expenses) 483 8 5,566 19 Loss before income taxes (2,837 ) (7,057 ) (16,891 ) (29,199 ) Income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (2,837 ) $ (7,057 ) $ (16,891 ) $ (29,199 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 48,442,861 38,277,279 45,997,525 37,475,763 Anti-dilutive stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and common stock warrants 15,960,659 6,001,405 15,960,659 6,001,405

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene NAI-1535379410v6 editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 23 years of experience and expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth in Paris (ticker: ALCLS).

