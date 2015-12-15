Campaign Management Launched to Provide Strategic Advice in Shareholder Elections

Serves Unmet Need as Campaigns Become Increasingly Nuanced

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Campaign Management LLC today announced its launch as a strategic advisory firm providing tactical advice and proxy solicitation services to help clients maximize shareholder support in corporate elections.

Having advised on hundreds of shareholder elections, including both corporate defense and activist mandates in high-profile proxy fights as well as friendly and contested M&A, the Campaign Management team has extensive experience helping ensure shareholder meetings run smoothly and cost effectively.

“The current market environment highlights the need for blunt advice from experienced, thoughtful advisors on how best to obtain shareholder support. Resistance and opposition are pervasive, creating significant challenges to achieving a campaign’s goals,” said Michael Fein, Campaign Management’s Founder and CEO. “As campaigns become more nuanced and the stakes become increasingly higher, the difference between success and failure may very well rely on devising and executing the most effective strategy to drive positive results at the polls. Campaign Management aims to be the leading firm in our space by providing expert advice, flawless execution, and the highest level of client service.”

The extensive buy-side experience of Campaign Management’s team is a key differentiator, enabling the firm to add significant value. This background provides both a deep appreciation for the factors that influence shareholder voting as well as strong relationships with decision makers at leading institutions. “Ultimately, it’s about understanding the issues and how shareholders view them,” said Fein, a Wall Street veteran of more than thirty years.

Campaign Management is a full-service firm providing proxy advice and solicitation as well as key ancillary offerings including activist vulnerability analysis, board evaluation, stock surveillance, shareholder proposal analysis and corporate governance advice. For more information, visit www.campaign-mgmt.com

Biography of Michael Fein, Founder & CEO

As Founder and CEO of Campaign Management, Michael Fein is a leading advisor to clients seeking shareholder support in corporate elections and leverages more than 30 years of Wall Street experience to drive successful outcomes. Having advised on hundreds of shareholder meetings, Michael is fluent in proxy logistics, current on the latest regulatory developments, and has in-depth knowledge of institutional and proxy advisor voting guidelines. Michael’s significant experience advising on challenging and nuanced campaigns is vital to obtain and maximize shareholder support in proxy contests and contested M&A transactions.

Michael’s shareholder activism experience includes advising on high profile proxy contests, working on behalf of some of the most well-known companies as well as both leading investors and first-time activists.

Recognized as an industry leader, Michael is a frequent panelist and webinar participant and regularly puts out insightful thought pieces on the latest developments and trends spanning the entire proxy landscape. His ability to de-mystify the intricacies of proxy plumbing and explain technical jargon in layman’s terms is lauded by clients and advisors alike.

Michael’s expertise includes corporate governance, M&A, shareholder activism, executive compensation, environmental/social considerations, and SPACs. He has worked on campaigns in virtually all sectors and has particular familiarity with life sciences and energy companies.

Michael began his career as Director of Marketing at Prudential Asset Management helping build the firm’s asset base and communicating with PAMCO’s institutional investors. He later was an equity derivatives trader as an Options Principal Member of The American Stock Exchange before launching an asset management firm that invested over $300 million in a variety of equity and debt strategies. Prior to founding Campaign Management, Michael was a seed investor in a proxy solicitation firm specializing in shareholder activism which he later joined as Senior Vice President. He then built and led the U.S. business of a global proxy solicitation firm as President, U.S.

Michael holds a B.S. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from The Wharton Business School of The University of Pennsylvania.

Contacts

Michael Fein



212-632-8422



[email protected]