Capital One Ventures and Citi Ventures Invest in Securiti

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securiti, a leader in unified data controls, today announced that Capital One Ventures and Citi Ventures have invested in Securiti. With this additional funding, Securiti will bolster its DataControls Cloud™, a solution that helps organizations unify intelligence and controls around data for security, privacy, governance and compliance. Such automation enables large organizations to innovate with data at scale.

Investment from Capital One Ventures and Citi Ventures, which comes on the heels of a $75M Series C funding round last October, will help accelerate the adoption of a centralized data command center for today’s modern, hyperscale cloud environments. The unification of data intelligence and controls across security, privacy, governance and compliance is revolutionizing an entire category, allowing organizations to retire disparate, legacy solutions which add cost and complexity.

“Unified intelligence and controls around data are table stakes for modern enterprises,” said Jaidev Shergill, managing partner at Capital One Ventures. “We invested in Securiti for its potential to bring simplicity, automation and control to an important and arduous task.”

Securiti successfully closed fiscal year 2022, achieving over 4x growth in total contract value (TCV) and over 3x growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company is further expanding its customer reach and helping organizations adopt a Unified Data Controls cloud at scale via accelerated partnership investments with leading Global System Integrators (GSIs) like Accenture. Securiti is poised for another year of rapid growth as the company explores further international expansion.

“Securiti is providing a critical solution to the challenges created by handling tremendous amounts of data,” said Vibhor Rastogi, Global Head of AI/ML/Data Investing at Citi Ventures. “As cloud adoption continues to grow, companies must keep data secure from external threats, adhere to regulations and ensure responsible data usage. By delivering a modern, unified architecture, Securiti is easing the burden on security, privacy and governance leaders across industries.”

“Some of the largest global organizations are enabling innovation with data, by automating and unifying data intelligence and data controls across hybrid cloud infrastructures,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti. “We are privileged to be the partner enabling this innovation for many large enterprises. This investment from the venture capital arms of two of the top 10 U.S. banks provides us additional resources to continue to innovate and solve real world problems with our Data Controls Cloud solution.”

