Carina Biotech to Present Preclinical Data Evaluating LGR5-Targeted CAR-T Cell Therapy in Colorectal Cancer Models at 2023 AACR

Preclinical data demonstrates that LGR5-targeting CAR-T therapy has high potential as an effective therapeutic for human colorectal cancer.

LGR5-targeting CAR-T cells effectively kill LGR5-expressing cancer cells in in vitro assays.

The development of a flow cytometric assay that allows specific identification and quantitation of LGR5-targeting CAR-T cells will be presented.

Evidence that detection of LGR5 expression in cancer biopsies may be used to identify eligible colorectal (bowel) cancer patients for inclusion into the planned Phase1/2a clinical trial will also be presented.

ADELAIDE, Australia, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carina Biotech (Carina), a cell therapy immuno-oncology company, today announced four poster presentations from preclinical studies of its LGR5-targeting CAR-T platform in colorectal cancer at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting that will take place in Orlando, Florida on April 14-19.

“We are looking forward to sharing preclinical data related to our LRG-5 targeted CAR-T platform in colorectal cancer at the upcoming 2023 AACR meeting. The data expand upon the preclinical evidence supporting our LGR5 CAR-T cell candidate CNA3013 and the planned Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with advanced colorectal cancer patients. This follows the greenlight for our CNA3103 Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2023,” stated Deborah Rathjen, PhD, Carina’s Chief Executive Officer.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Development of a flow cytometry-based assay for measuring specific CAR expression on LGR5-targeting CAR-T cells

Lead Author: Timona Tyllis, Chemokine Biology Laboratory, Department of Molecular and Biomedical Science, The University of Adelaide, Adelaide, South Australia

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 2

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 from 1:30 PM ET – 5:00 PM ET

Location: Poster Section 37

Poster Board Number: 19

Published Abstract Number: 3199

Title: Development and in vitro validation of an LGR-5 targeting CAR-T against colorectal

cancer

Lead Author: Veronika Bandara, Centre for Cancer Biology, an Alliance between University of South Australia and SA Pathology, Adelaide, South Australia

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: CAR T-cell Therapy 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 18, 2023 from 9:00 AM ET – 12:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Section 23

Poster Board Number: 4

Published Abstract Number: 4085

Title: In vivo efficacy of LGR5-targeting CAR-T cell therapies developed for the treatment of

colorectal cancer

Lead Author: Dylan McPeake, Chemokine Biology Laboratory, Department of Molecular and Biomedical Science, The University of Adelaide, Adelaide, South Australia

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: CAR T-cell Therapy 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 18, 2023 from 9:00 AM ET – 12:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Section 23

Poster Board Number: 2

Published Abstract Number: 4083

Title: Assessing LGR5 expression levels on colorectal cancer tissue samples for use in a

LGR5-targeting CAR-T cell therapy clinical trial

Lead Author: Emma J. Thompson, Centre for Cancer Biology, an Alliance between University of South Australia and SA Pathology, Adelaide, South Australia

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Diagnostic and Prognostic Biomarkers 4

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 18, 2023 from 1:30 PM ET – 5:00 PM ET

Location: Poster Section 40

Poster Board Number: 2

Published Abstract Number: 5545

For more information about LGR5 and Carina Biotech’s clinical pipeline, visit www.carinabiotech.com.

About Carina Biotech

Immuno-oncology company Carina Biotech is developing CAR-T and other adoptive cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition to its LGR5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy CNA3103 for advanced colorectal cancer, Carina has a deep pipeline of CAR-T programs.

Using its proprietary chemokine receptor platform, Carina aims to improve access to and infiltration of solid cancers by CAR-containing cells, resulting in more potent and specific cancer killing and reduced off-target effects.

Carina also has a fully integrated, proprietary manufacturing process that has both reduced manufacturing time and improved CAR-T cell quality, capable of delivering robust “serial-killing” CAR-T cells to patients.

For more information please contact:

