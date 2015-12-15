Celyad Oncology to announce full year 2022 financial results and host conference call

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celyad Oncology (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD) (the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, today announced that the Company will report full year 2022 financial and operating results on the evening of Thursday, March 23rd.

Following the press release, the Company management will host a conference call on Friday, March 24th 2023 at 1 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET to discuss full year 2022 results and provide an update on the Company’s recent changes and upcoming milestones.

Participants may access the conference call by dialing +1-877-407-9716 or +1-201-493-6779 (United States, International), +32 (0) 800-73-904 (Belgium Fixed) or +32 (0) 800-73-566 (Belgium Mobile).

Participants may also access to the live webcast link for instant telephone access to the event. Archived recording will be available in the “Events” section of the Celyad website after the event.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative technologies chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies. The Company is focusing on opportunities to fully harness the true potential of its proprietary technology platforms and intellectual property and support the development of next-generation CAR T candidates in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Celyad Oncology is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Celyad Oncology Forward-Looking Statement

