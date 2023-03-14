Cerevance Announces Upcoming Presentation at the Alzheimer’s Research UK Conference 2023 

BOSTON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on developing novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases using the company’s proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform, today announced plans to present at the Alzheimer’s Research UK Conference 2023, held in Aberdeen, Scotland and virtually from March 14-15, 2023. This poster presentation describes how NETSseq is being used to select novel targets, for example, KCNK13, for drug discovery efforts with the aim of producing life changing therapeutics for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Presentation details

Title: NETSseq Provides Deep Molecular Insights Into Alzheimer’s Disease Progression Enabling Selection Of Novel Therapeutic Targets For Drug Discovery

Poster Number: 1.66

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company with a focus on CNS disorders. CVN424, Cerevance’s lead therapeutic, is a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), that demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 136-patient Phase 2 study in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform to identify highly selectively expressed, novel target proteins that are either specific to certain brain circuits or are over- or under-expressed in diseased brains. Partnering with over 25 brain banks and evaluating an expanding collection of more than 12,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simoes, [email protected]

Media:

Andrew Mielach, [email protected], +1-646-876-5868