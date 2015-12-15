Citizens Extends Branch Hours to Further Serve Customers and Communities

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Given recent market developments, Citizens has seen higher than normal interest from prospective new customers over the past few days. In an effort to further support these potential new customers as they navigate ongoing market uncertainty, Citizens will temporarily extend hours at branches across its retail footprint, effective tomorrow, March 14. Select branches will open early and close late with bankers on duty to answer questions, open new accounts, advise existing customers and support the communities they serve. Specific hours and locations are available at www.citizensbank.com or by calling a local Citizens branch.

Citizens is committed to serving as its customers’ trusted financial advisor, with a long and proven track record of successfully navigating complex challenges and economic uncertainties. Citizens serves a broad range of clients, including retail customers, small businesses, middle-market and mid-corporate companies across diversified industries.

