Clene to Announce New CNM-Au8® Data From the Healey ALS Platform Trial

Webcast set for 7:30 a.m. ET on March 9

SALT LAKE CITY, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will host a live audio webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Thursday, March 9, to review new clinical results from the CNM-Au8® arm of the Healey ALS Platform Trial. The Healey ALS Platform Trial was a multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of CNM-Au8 in treating ALS. The webcast is accessible via the link below or the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.clene.com.

Webcast Information:

Title: Clene’s Healey ALS Platform Trial Data Update

Presenters: Clene & Merit Cudkowicz, M.D., Chief Neurology Department, Director, Sean M Healey & AMG Center for ALS, and the Principal Investigator of the Healey ALS Platform Trial

Date: March 9, 2023

Start Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e8xezoye

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About the Healey ALS Platform Trial

The HEALEY ALS Platform Trial is a perpetual multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled program designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple investigational products utilizing a shared placebo group in people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In the CNM-Au8 regimen, 161 participants were randomized to 30 mg CNM-Au8, 60 mg CNM-Au8, or placebo as adjunct to standard of care for a 24-week treatment period. Active drug was offered to all participants who were eligible and elected to continue into the open-label extension. The primary outcome of the trial was the change in disease severity over time as measured by ALSFRS-R through 24 weeks accounting for mortality (analyzed using a Bayesian shared parameter model). Prespecified secondary efficacy endpoints included the Combined Assessment of Function and Survival joint rank test (CAFS), change in respiratory function as measured by slow vital capacity (SVC), and overall survival. For more information, please see ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04297683.

About CNM-Au8

CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization. The catalytically active nanocrystals of CNM-Au8 drive critical cellular energy producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination by increasing neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors. CNM-Au8 is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.

