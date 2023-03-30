Coastal Carolina University Deploys YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Solution and Signs 5-Year Contract Extension for Video, Accessibility Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Carolina-based Coastal Carolina University has adopted the YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Platform to help manage ingested video content, lecture capture, video conference recordings and other media. The data archiving and compliance solution will enable the institution to create customized data policies to automatically govern how content is archived, retrieved, purged, or segmented. YuJa Himalayas was adopted at the same time as the institution signed a 5-year contract extension for the YuJa Enterprise Video and YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility Platforms.

When Coastal Carolina University first learned about the Video Platform, the institution was seeking an accessible lecture capture solution to promote digital learning campuswide. It then added YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to help further improve the accessibility of digital media and course content. YuJa Panorama highlights accessibility issues in real-time and provides instructors guidance on how to fix issues, as well as gives students accessibility profiles they can use both inside and outside of Moodle, the institution’s learning management system.

Adding YuJa Himalayas to their suite, Coastal Carolina will benefit from the ability to more affordably store videos and other media in cold storage, which is accessible when needed, but not taking up active storage space. Coastal Carolina also uses YuJa’s Hardware Hub, an in-room hardware device that enables lecture capture and live streaming of multi-source content.

“Coastal Carolina University really is working to create a comprehensive ed-tech solution to serve its more than 10,000 students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa provides a single, integrated suite of products that seamlessly integrates with LMSs, Single Sign-On, and other tools to create a collaborative, high-impact learning environment for all.”

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Coastal Carolina University is a comprehensive, public liberal arts institution in Conway, South Carolina. More than 10,000 students from across the country and the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 180 student clubs and organizations. The University offers over 100 undergraduate and over 30 graduate-level (doctoral educational specialist, masters) major fields of study including specialized concentrations across six academic colleges.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

