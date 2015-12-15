Coave Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Paris, France, March 16, 2023 – Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, today announces that CEO Rodolphe Clerval will provide a company overview at the following conferences:

BMO Capital Markets, BioPharma Spotlight Series: Genetic Medicine Delivery

March 28 at 18:00 CEST / 12:00 EDT

Virtual

Cell and Gene Meeting on the Med

April 13 at 13:30 CEST

Barcelona (Spain)

Bio€quity Europe 2023

May 16-20 – presentation time and date to be confirmed

Dublin (Ireland)

The presentations will highlight next generation gene therapy products developed by Coave based on its proprietary AAV-Ligand Conjugate (‘ALIGATER’) platform that aim to transform the treatment of neurodegenerative and eye diseases. Coave’s ligand conjugated AAV capsids (coAAVs) derived from the ALIGATER platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies.

About Coave Therapeutics

At Coave Therapeutics, we are leading the transition of genetic medicine from (ultra) rare to prevalent conditions, with an initial focus on neurodegenerative diseases.

The company’s proprietary AAV-Ligand Conjugates platform (‘ALIGATER’) introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids, overcoming the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability. With low doses and optimized routes of administration, our conjugated AAV vectors have demonstrated markedly improved transduction and biodistribution in the central nervous system and the eye across different species.

Our diverse pipeline of novel genetic medicines can potentially transform the lives of people afflicted by rare and prevalent neurodegenerative and ocular diseases – including genetically and non-genetically defined indications.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit www.coavetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO

[email protected]

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi, Eleanor Perkin, Mark Swallow PhD

[email protected]

Tel: +44 203 928 6900