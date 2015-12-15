Cohesity Appoints Seasoned Enterprise Sales and Field Operations Leader Kit Beall as Chief Revenue Officer

Former VMware, Cisco, and Uhana Executive Brings Decades of Sales, Customer, and Business Development Experience to Cohesity

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, today announced the appointment of Kit Beall to the role of chief revenue officer. A business development and enterprise tech veteran, Beall brings more than 30 years of highly relevant experience to Cohesity, with deep expertise in software, cloud, security, artificial intelligence (AI) and managed services. In this role, Beall will utilize his vast international experience in overseeing all sales and partner functions worldwide.

Prior to joining Cohesity, Beall was senior vice president of global accounts and telcos at VMware, where he was responsible for managing, growing, and advising VMware’s largest and most strategic global accounts, including some of VMware’s key verticals such as financial services. Prior to that, Beall was chief operations officer and senior vice president of global field sales at Uhana, an AI platform for 5G mobile networks. Uhana was acquired by VMware in 2019. Beall also spent 12 years at Cisco, most recently as vice president of sales for the company’s cloud and managed service business, as the company grew from $25B to $50B in revenue.

Beall has a strong reputation for helping customers and partners deliver on business outcomes by embracing technology and cloud services that can play a key role in addressing critical business challenges. He also is known for building and scaling high-performing, diverse teams.

“I’m thrilled to join Cohesity at this important juncture of the company’s evolution. I have long regarded Cohesity as having the best technology in the space, and deeply respect their CEO, founder, board, and management team,” said Beall. “Cohesity sits at the junction of three of the highest priority business issues today – security, cloud, and data management, and it provides a radically simple yet highly differentiated approach to securing, protecting, and deriving value from data. I look forward to helping customers and partners succeed, and working with this incredibly talented team.”

“I’ve known Kit for many years, and respected his track record of understanding customer pain points and connecting them to technology innovations that drive strong business outcomes. He is results oriented, an entrepreneurial change agent and brings strong customer and partner relationships to Cohesity,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president, Cohesity. “Beyond that, Kit has the unique gift of being both strategically relevant to a customer, while also being deep in operational details – a valuable skill in leading a modern-day field operation. Kit will be a key member of my leadership team, and I’m delighted to have him on board.”

Beall is a patent holder in VoIP technology and received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Computer Science from Gettysburg College.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is a leader in data security and management. We make it easy to secure, protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, data security, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

