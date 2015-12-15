CORRECTING and REPLACING LiveVox Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter total revenue year-over-year growth of 12.0% to $35.7 million; full year total revenue growth of 14.1% to $136.0 million.

Fourth quarter ARR of $142.8 million up, 15.7% year-over-year

Fourth quarter net loss of $5.9 million

Fourth quarter positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Last bullet point under Full Year 2023 Guidance should read: Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $3 million to $6 million.

The updated release reads:

LIVEVOX ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fourth quarter total revenue year-over-year growth of 12.0% to $35.7 million; full year total revenue growth of 14.1% to $136.0 million.

Fourth quarter ARR of $142.8 million up, 15.7% year-over-year

Fourth quarter net loss of $5.9 million

Fourth quarter positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Despite a complicated macroeconomic environment, we are pleased to see both increased revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, both of which are above our guidance range,” said John DiLullo, Chief Executive Officer of LiveVox. “Our improved financial results in the fourth quarter is further evidence that LiveVox is executing well against its stated balanced growth strategy. I could not be more proud of or excited about the results our team has achieved and the momentum we see building in 2023 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $35.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 12.0% compared to $31.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

: Total revenue was $35.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 12.0% compared to $31.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Contract Revenue : Contract revenue was $28.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 18.3% compared to $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

: Contract revenue was $28.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 18.3% compared to $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross Profit and Gross Margin : Gross profit was $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 35.5% compared to $17.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021; Gross margin was 66.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 54.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

: Gross profit was $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 35.5% compared to $17.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021; Gross margin was 66.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 54.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Gross Profit* and Non-GAAP Gross Margin*: Non-GAAP gross profit was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 29.3% compared to $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021; Non-GAAP gross margin was 68.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 59.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 29.3% compared to $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021; Non-GAAP gross margin was 68.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 59.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss : Net loss was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

: Net loss was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $136.0 million for the full year 2022, up 14.1% compared to $119.2 million for the full year 2021.

: Total revenue was $136.0 million for the full year 2022, up 14.1% compared to $119.2 million for the full year 2021. Contract Revenue : Contract revenue was $108.7 million for the full year 2022, up 20.2% compared to $90.5 million for the full year 2021.

: Contract revenue was $108.7 million for the full year 2022, up 20.2% compared to $90.5 million for the full year 2021. Gross Profit and Gross Margin : Gross profit was $85.0 million for the full year 2022, up 45.0% compared to $58.6 million for the full year 2021. Gross margin was 62.5% for the full year 2022, compared to 49.1% for the full year 2021.

: Gross profit was $85.0 million for the full year 2022, up 45.0% compared to $58.6 million for the full year 2021. Gross margin was 62.5% for the full year 2022, compared to 49.1% for the full year 2021. Non-GAAP Gross Profit* and Non-GAAP Gross Margin*: Non-GAAP gross profit was $88.3 million for the full year 2022, up 21.6% compared to $72.6 million for the full year 2021; Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.9% for the full year 2022, compared to 60.9% for the full year 2021.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $88.3 million for the full year 2022, up 21.6% compared to $72.6 million for the full year 2021; Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.9% for the full year 2022, compared to 60.9% for the full year 2021. Net loss : Net loss was $37.5 million for the full year 2022, compared to net loss of $103.2 million for the full year 2021.

: Net loss was $37.5 million for the full year 2022, compared to net loss of $103.2 million for the full year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $14.8 million for the full year 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.0 million for the full year 2021.

* Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below.

Business Outlook

In determining the financial guidance to provide to investors, the Company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook and the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the Company’s results. LiveVox emphasizes that the guidance provided is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

As such, LiveVox is providing guidance for its first quarter and full year 2023 as follows:

First Quarter of 2023 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $35 million, representing growth of 6% to 9% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $(0.0) million to $0.5 million.

Full Year 2023 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $143 million to $148 million, representing growth of 5% to 9% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $3 million to $6 million.



A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the future costs and expenses for which the Company adjusts, such as depreciation and amortization, long-term equity incentive bonus, stock-based compensation expense, interest income (expense), change in the fair value of warrant liability, other income (expense), provision for income taxes and severance costs, the effect of which may be significant. Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) is calculated as the sum of the most recent quarter of (i) recurring subscription amounts and (ii) platform usage charges for all customers, multiplied by 4.

Quarterly Conference Call

LiveVox will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. To access this call, dial 877-300-8521 for the U.S. or Canada, or 412-317-6026 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of LiveVox’s website, and a recording will be archived. An audio replay of this conference call will also be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time , March 22, 2023, by dialing 844-512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada (or 412-317-6671 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada) and entering passcode 10171791.

About LiveVox, Inc.

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 620 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit http://livevox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the quotations of management, statements relating to expected bookings, expected revenue and annual recurring revenue from contracts, growth expectations, and future financial results, including guidance for the 2023 first quarter and full fiscal year. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside LiveVox’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date of this presentation. LiveVox assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include risks or liabilities assumed as a result of our ability to meet financial and operating guidance, ability to achieve financial targets, and successfully manage capital expenditures; risks related to the high level of competition in the cloud contact center industry and the intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies in the industry in which the Company operates; risks related to the Company’s reliance on information systems and the ability to properly maintain the confidentiality and integrity of data; risks related to the occurrence of cyber incidents or a deficiency in cybersecurity protocols; risks related to the ability to obtain third-party software licenses for use in or with the Company’s products; general economic and business conditions, including but not limited to challenges associated with a tight labor market, inflationary pressures, volatility in foreign exchange rates, supply chain constraints, recessionary fears, and impacts from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; the impact of COVID-19 on LiveVox’s business; risks related to our intellectual property rights, risks related to our ability to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our capital needs; increased taxes and surcharges (including Universal Service Fund, whether labeled a “tax,” “surcharge,” or other designation) on our products which may increase our customers’ cost of using our products and/or increase our costs and reduce our profit margins to the extent the costs are not passed through to our customers, and our potential liability for past sales and other taxes, surcharges and fees; changes in government regulation applicable to the collections industry or any failure of us or our customers to comply with existing regulations; changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on the Company’s business, the Company’s industry and the global economy; the Company’s ability to successfully manage its recent leadership transition; as well as those factors described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recently filed reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filing.

The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of LiveVox’s SEC filings and other public announcements that LiveVox may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. LiveVox also uses its website to distribute company information, including performance information, and such information may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor LiveVox’s website (http://www.livevox.com). LiveVox undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about LiveVox and its affiliates and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of LiveVox or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(In thousands, except per share data)

For the three months ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 35,692 $ 31,866 $ 136,025 $ 119,231 $ 102,545 Cost of revenue 11,985 14,365 51,058 60,639 39,476 Gross profit 23,707 17,501 84,967 58,592 63,069 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expense 12,712 13,513 56,160 62,333 29,023 General and administrative expense 8,364 7,535 30,566 44,694 14,291 Research and development expense 7,239 8,083 31,449 52,562 20,160 Total operating expenses 28,315 29,131 118,175 159,589 63,474 Loss from operations (4,608 ) (11,630 ) (33,208 ) (100,997 ) (405 ) Interest expense, net 1,056 814 3,446 3,732 3,890 Change in the fair value of warrant liability — (567 ) (134 ) (1,242 ) — Other expense (income), net (71 ) (26 ) 138 (459 ) 154 Total other expense, net 985 221 3,450 2,031 4,044 Pre-tax loss (5,593 ) (11,851 ) (36,658 ) (103,028 ) (4,449 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 343 (19 ) 817 166 196 Net loss $ (5,936 ) $ (11,832 ) $ (37,475 ) $ (103,194 ) $ (4,645 ) Comprehensive loss Net loss $ (5,936 ) $ (11,832 ) $ (37,475 ) $ (103,194 ) $ (4,645 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustment (123 ) (67 ) (484 ) (94 ) 12 Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 257 (177 ) (1,235 ) (177 ) — Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 134 (244 ) (1,719 ) (271 ) 12 Comprehensive loss $ (5,802 ) $ (12,076 ) $ (39,194 ) $ (103,465 ) $ (4,633 ) Net loss per share Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 92,606 91,466 92,003 79,964 66,637

Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except per share data)

As of December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,742 $ 47,217 Restricted cash, current — 100 Marketable securities, current 48,182 7,226 Accounts receivable, net 21,447 20,128 Deferred sales commissions, current 3,171 2,691 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,211 6,151 Total Current Assets 98,753 83,513 Property and equipment, net 2,618 3,010 Goodwill 47,481 47,481 Intangible assets, net 16,655 20,195 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,920 5,483 Deposits and other 371 664 Marketable securities, net of current — 42,148 Deferred sales commissions, net of current 7,356 6,747 Deferred tax asset, net 1 — Total Assets $ 178,155 $ 209,241 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,987 $ 6,490 Accrued expenses 12,399 13,855 Deferred revenue, current 1,318 1,307 Term loan, current 982 561 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,655 1,946 Finance lease liabilities, current 11 26 Total current liabilities 22,352 24,185 Long term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current 338 456 Term loan, net of current 53,585 54,459 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 3,649 4,046 Finance lease liabilities, net of current — 11 Deferred tax liability, net — 2 Warrant liability 633 767 Other long-term liabilities 363 337 Total liabilities 80,920 84,263 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 25,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized and 92,729 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 500,000 shares authorized and 90,697 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 264,919 253,468 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,196 ) (477 ) Accumulated deficit (165,497 ) (128,022 ) Total stockholders’ equity 97,235 124,978 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 178,155 $ 209,241

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(Dollars in thousands)

For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (37,475 ) $ (103,194 ) $ (4,645 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,183 2,106 1,876 Amortization of identified intangible assets 3,541 4,473 4,189 Amortization of deferred loan origination costs 108 129 143 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 3,166 2,052 1,259 Non-cash lease expense 1,848 1,622 1,241 Stock-based compensation expense 12,242 3,905 556 Equity incentive bonus — 32,626 — Bad debt expense 535 195 636 Loss on disposition of asset 13 — 54 Deferred income tax benefit (3 ) (191 ) (127 ) Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities 42 (4 ) — Amortization of premium paid on marketable securities 426 — — Change in the fair value of the warrant liability (134 ) (1,242 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,854 ) (5,810 ) 1,934 Other assets 1,233 (3,293 ) (2,296 ) Deferred sales commissions (4,256 ) (6,761 ) (2,465 ) Accounts payable (505 ) 3,403 1,015 Accrued expenses (1,897 ) 2,199 (1,666 ) Deferred revenue (107 ) 385 579 Operating lease liabilities (1,949 ) (1,664 ) (1,281 ) Other long-term liabilities 24 7 68 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (23,819 ) (69,057 ) 1,070 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (931 ) (1,582 ) (753 ) Purchases of marketable securities (12,862 ) (50,797 ) — Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 3,451 1,250 — Proceeds from maturities and principal paydowns of marketable securities 8,901 — — Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — — (20 ) Proceeds from asset acquisition, net of cash paid — 1,326 — Net cash used in investing activities (1,441 ) (49,803 ) (773 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from Merger and PIPE financing, net of cash paid — 159,691 — Repayments on loan payable (561 ) (1,816 ) (1,152 ) Proceeds from drawdown on line of credit — — 4,672 Repayments of drawdown on line of credit — (4,672 ) — Debt issuance costs — (153 ) — Payments of contingent consideration liability — (5,969 ) — Repayments on finance lease obligations (26 ) (392 ) (752 ) Payments of employees’ withholding taxes on net share settlement of share-based awards (775 ) — — Proceeds from the structured payable arrangement 1,311 — — Principal payments under the structured payable arrangement (870 ) — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (921 ) 146,689 2,768 Effect of foreign currency translation (394 ) (78 ) (12 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,575 ) 27,751 3,053 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 47,317 19,566 16,513 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 20,742 $ 47,317 $ 19,566

For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 3,800 $ 3,484 $ 3,768 Income taxes paid 402 292 241 Supplemental schedule of noncash investing activities: Change in unrealized loss on marketable securities $ 1,235 $ 177 $ — Equipment and software acquired under finance lease obligations — — 74 Additional right-of-use assets 1,261 3,246 997

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets (dollars in thousands):

As of December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,742 $ 47,217 $ 18,098 Restricted cash, current — 100 1,368 Restricted cash, net of current — — 100 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 20,742 $ 47,317 $ 19,566

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors and allows for better comparison of financial results among our competitors.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. The definitions of our non-GAAP measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to ours. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

We monitor Adjusted EBITDA, a non-generally accepted accounting principle (“Non-GAAP”) financial measure, to analyze our financial results and believe that it is useful to investors, as a supplement to U.S. GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our past financial performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps illustrate underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses that we exclude from Adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, we use this measure to establish budgets and operational goals for managing our business and evaluating our performance. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from that of other companies in our industry. We compensate for the inherent limitations associated with using Adjusted EBITDA through disclosure of these limitations, presentation of our consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.

Contacts

Investors:



Alexis Waadt



[email protected]

Ryan Gardella



[email protected]

Press:



Nick Bandy



[email protected]

Katie Creaser



[email protected]

Read full story here