Correction: Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2023
Correction: Company Announcement – No. 2 / 2023
|Zealand convenes its Annual General Meeting 2023
Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR no. 20 04 50 78) (the “Company”).
|The Board of Directors of the Company hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on:
|Wednesday, March 29 2023 at 3:00 pm (CEST)
|The Annual General Meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting with the possibility of attending electronically or in person (hybrid meeting).
|The Annual General Meeting will be held electronically via the virtual portal hosted by Computershare A/S, and physically at the Company’s registered address Sydmarken 11, DK-2860 Søborg.
|Please find further information in the updated accompanying attachment [item 3, page 2 corrected loss figure].
Attachment