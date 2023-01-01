Curative Promotes Current Chief Financial Officer Tami Wilson-Ciranna to President

Wilson-Ciranna Will Now Lead Key Initiatives for Curative’s New No Copay, No Deductible Health Insurance Plan

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curative Inc., a leading health services company that recently launched a new health plan in the Austin area, has promoted Chief Financial Officer Tami Wilson-Ciranna, to President of the company, effective immediately. Wilson-Ciranna has a great depth of financial leadership experience in a variety of industries with a focus on high-growth companies. She joined Curative in April 2020 shortly after its pivot into COVID-19 testing, and her financial leadership experience was critical to Curative’s accelerated, but controlled, growth.





At Curative Insurance Company, Wilson-Ciranna will play a crucial role in leading the company’s growth and expansion, building on its success and taking it to new heights. Wilson-Ciranna’s responsibilities will include oversight of Finance, Legal, Pharmacy Operations and Formulary, Risk and Investment Management, Facilities, Accounting/Tax, Human Resources, and overall company strategy. She will also sit on the Board of Curative Insurance Company.

“Tami has been a crucial member of our C-Suite team since she joined Curative, and instrumental in the founding and launching of Curative Insurance Company,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “We are thrilled to have her serve as President, bringing her strong financial knowledge and insights to the company. Tami’s qualifications and success at Curative made her a natural choice for this promotion. Her appointment represents a major milestone for the company and we are excited to see her in this new role.”

Wilson-Ciranna holds a CPA and obtained her MBA from the University of California – Los Angeles. She has experience raising debt & equity, mergers & acquisitions, reengineering, strategy execution, private equity, and high-growth companies. She has worked in a variety of industries including Biotech, Manufacturing, Real Estate, and Energy. In addition to her extensive business background, she has also been involved in COVID-19 response efforts. She served as Chief Financial Officer for Curative Labs Inc. during the pandemic response that provided over 36 million tests around the United States, providing financial and operational expertise to help the nation manage its response efforts.

Wilson-Ciranna previously served as the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Prolacta Bioscience, a company that produces human milk-based nutritional products for premature infants. During her tenure, she led the financial and operational growth of the company into profitability and oversaw successful capital and debt raises, construction of a state-of-the-art human milk processing facility, and implemented numerous upgrades in the technology department. In addition, she has more than 20 years of management experience, including nine years serving as the Chief Financial Officer of CommonWealth Partners, a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, owns, and manages Class A office space as an Investment Manager for CalPERS. Wilson-Ciranna was responsible for obtaining $500 million of debt on flexible terms, negotiating purchase and sale agreements, and overseeing improvements in IT. She also assisted in obtaining an investment partner and designing a reorganization plan.

The Curative insurance plan is available to employers with more than 50 employees with a high-quality PPO network of providers including primary and specialty care, telemedicine, urgent care, and leading hospital facilities. To learn more about Curative’s new healthcare plan, visit https://curative.com/.

About Curative

Curative is a leading health care services company that has created and launched a first-of-its-kind employer-based health insurance plan. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and CTO Isaac Turner (no relation) in 2020, Curative is reengineering health insurance by providing unmatched simplicity and cost transparency with a competitive monthly premium and zero additional costs*. Curative is remaking our healthcare system into one that works for and supports members’ whole health and well-being through every step of their personal health journey. Previously, Curative and its managed medical entities were national leaders bringing COVID-19 testing and vaccine-administration resources to bear in response to the pandemic. For more information on Curative, visit https://curative.com/, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

*To qualify, members need to complete a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan’s effective date, which kicks off support of the member’s well-being through every step of their health journey.

© 2023, All rights reserved. Curative Inc.

Contacts

Pasquale Gianni



[email protected]