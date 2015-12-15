Cytek® Biosciences Introduces New 20-Color AML Panel

Optimized for Cytek Cell Analysis Systems; Single-Tube Panel Accelerates Acute Myeloid Leukemia Research and MRD Detection

FREMONT, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the launch of a new 20-Color Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Panel. A new single-tube flow panel for the development of AML therapies, this pre-optimized assay allows researchers to quickly and efficiently run AML analysis on any Cytek® Aurora or Northern Lights™ system equipped with violet, blue and red lasers.

Multiparametric flow cytometry assays are widely used in detecting and monitoring AML in drug discovery, translational research and clinical trials. Historically on conventional flow cytometers, markers used for assessing AML are typically split into multiple tubes due to the limitation of detection channels, forcing the use of redundant markers and greater sample volume. Cytek’s single-tube, 20-color panel for AML ends this wasteful practice, enhancing laboratory operational efficiency by saving time and labor for sample preparation and acquisition, as well as preserving precious samples and eliminating the use of redundant reagents. Additionally, pre-optimization eliminates the need for costly, labor-intensive panel design and optimization.

Cytek’s 20-Color AML Panel is an effective and sensitive flow cytometric approach for identifying and characterizing normal and aberrant cells, immunophenotyping, and evaluating measurable residual disease (MRD) in AML samples. The new panel unleashes the power of Cytek’s Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology – and is built on the company’s extensive experience pioneering and revolutionizing full spectrum flow cytometry to offer a more comprehensive understanding of the human immune system.

Key benefits include:

Single-tube assay eliminates the use of redundant reagents

Reduces time and labor in sample preparation and acquisition

Provides more cellular information and improves assay sensitivity

Preserves precious samples (especially for MRD tests that require a large amount of sample to be used)

“By providing total solutions for specific application areas such as MRD, we are giving researchers and scientists new leverage to jumpstart their discoveries and advance the development of life-saving therapies,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences.

For more information about Cytek’s 20-Color AML Panel, please visit: https://cytekbio.com/products/cytek-20-color-aml-panel-cfluor-reagent-kit-19c?variant=40563300433956.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. With the acquisition of DiaSorin’s Flow Cytometry & Imaging business unit in February 2023, Cytek added Amnis® imaging flow cytometers and Guava® flow cytometers to its solution lineup. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

