Desktop Metal Launches Live Suite™, an End-to-End Software Hub that Delivers Generative AI Solutions for Additive Manufacturing 2.0

Live Suite is a new package of powerful software programs that allows users of Desktop Metal, Desktop Health, ETEC and ExOne 3D printing systems to seamlessly manage their build preparation, printers, accessories, and processes with success in one cloud-based location





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dprinting–Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced the launch of Live Suite™ — a package of premium software applications with all-new functionality for users of the company’s Additive Manufacturing 2.0 systems across Team DM brands.

Building on the success of the company’s Live Sinter™ simulation software, Live Suite enables users to make their digital design data come alive easily and accurately in 3D printed metal, polymer, and ceramic parts. Live Sinter uses an advanced multi-physics approach based on state-of-the art GPUs to simulate the end-to-end printing and sintering process — generating new design shapes that will deliver the desired final part within tight tolerances. Furthermore, Live Sinter applies state of the art machine learning to calibrate this simulation process to match real-world results for the world’s largest install base of binder jet systems.

“AM 2.0 is a digital manufacturing process that is ultimately powered by software, and we believe Live Suite offers the most intuitive and powerful AM software on the market,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Live Suite is the culmination of six years of development by our talented global software team to make AM technology easy to use and ensure it delivers the highest quality results with the most intelligent approaches. As a result, the high level of success that users of our binder jet and DLP technology experience today is simply unmatched.”

Live Suite will come standard with most new hardware this year, and it eliminates the need for users to purchase other expensive 3D printing software programs to use their equipment. “Our strategy remains focused on keeping digital manufacturing accessible, so our users have the tools they want and don’t pay for expensive features they don’t need,” Fulop added.

Introducing Desktop Metal Live Suite

Live Platform™ is the all-new cloud-based hub for all Live Suite applications and services. Organized into four content categories — build, manage, learn, and support — the hub enables users to manage their entire workflow in one convenient location with 2FA security.

Live Platform is also the new central administration hub for Live Suite, with the ability to provision and manage Desktop Metal 3D printing systems and users, as well as access firmware updates, knowledge, and technical support. A new Business Units feature allows larger companies with multiple users and departments to easily manage 3D printer permissions and controls for groups.

Customers will also be able to use Live Platform to add on a wide range of application-specific options, such as part serialization or optimized build instructions for specific parts ranging from dentures to valves. Examples of special add-on features include Autopilot, which automates build preparation for both dental and additional part-specific applications, and Live Monitor, which will soon be available to remotely view jobs as they progress through printers and ancillary equipment.

In all, Live Suite contains these powerful tools:

Live Sinter™, a popular tool among users of the Desktop Metal Shop System™, as well as X-Series and Production System™, metal printers. This premium application simplifies production of sintered metal parts via binder jetting with powerful, generative AI multi-physics sintering simulation and new, scan-based adjustments that deliver parts with tight tolerances. The software achieves this by predicting and generating sinter-ready, printable designs in as little as 20 minutes.

Live Build™ MFG is a desktop-based build preparation software that replaces and upgrades Desktop Metal’s Fabricate MFG application. Live Build MFG will support build preparation for all binder jet 3D printing of metal, wood, ceramic, and sand designs. Customers currently using ExOne X-Prep or other similar tools will be phased into Live Build MFG over the next 12 months.

Live Build™ DLP is desktop-based build preparation software for customers of Desktop Health and ETEC digital light processing (DLP) printers for photopolymer, elastomer, and foam. Customers currently using Envision One RP and other similar tools will be phased into Live Build DLP over the next 12 months.

Live Studio™ is a cloud-based build preparation software that replaces and upgrades Fabricate™. Live Studio supports slicing and build preparation for Desktop Metal’s Bound Metal Deposition™ systems, including the Studio System 2.

Users of existing Desktop Metal equipment will see updates to their software starting today or by year’s end, as noted in a schedule of the Live Suite rollout detailed in release notes located in the Knowledge Base. Additionally, customers can watch a Get Started video in the Academy.

To learn more about Live Suite, visit https://www.desktopmetal.com/products/live-suite.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

