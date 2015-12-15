Digital Wave Technology Acquires AI-Solution Software Company, GoalProfit

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Wave Technology, Inc., the leader in AI-Powered Omni-Experiences for retailers and brands, announced that it has acquired GoalProfit, Inc., an Al & Optimization Solutions company based in Austin, TX, and Helsinki, Finland.





Digital Wave Technology and GoalProfit formed a strategic partnership in early 2022, with a focus on the development and execution of Digital Wave’s leading-edge omnichannel platform and solutions, utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), including Generative AI, amongst other types, providing retailers and brands with the most sophisticated enterprise platform in the industry.

Digital Wave’s Omnichannel Maestro AI solution, coupled with Product Experience Management (PXM), orchestrates vastly improved product speed-to-market, digital content, romance copy, expanded assortments, and global growth. Additionally, Digital Wave links retailers and brands to marketplaces, social media, and other digital commerce through syndication, creating a ubiquitous network and reaching consumers wherever they shop. Accrued benefits include, and are not limited to, meaningful increases in conversion rates, average order value, drop-ship categories, and distribution, boosted SEO, and significant reduction in labor and product returns all producing significant financial metrics.

Lori Schafer, CEO of Digital Wave Technology, commented, “We’ve made significant progress in a relatively short period of time, aided by our domain-experienced team. At the same time, we’re acutely aware that positioning for the next major step in growth requires world-class acumen in data science and low-code, no-code analytical architecture. The combination of Digital Wave’s management and enterprise technology team with GoalProfit’s strong data sciences and analytical architectural team provides us with a rapid development platform and solutions for omnichannel leadership.” Bernie Brennan, Chairman of Digital Wave, added, “The teams’ expertise and culture are very complementary. Together, we’re confident we can offer unparalleled value.”

“We’re excited to join forces with Digital Wave,” said Maxim Morozov, CEO and co-founder of GoalProfit. “After nearly a year of working together, we see the unique impact our combined knowledge will have on the industry. Our vision is to introduce a new standard in building business applications based on big data and AI.”

“We’re on the cusp of great technological and industry-changing breakthroughs in AI,” added Oleg Sidorkin, CTO and co-founder of GoalProfit. “Together with Digital Wave, we’re all excited to be the driver of these changes.”

Digital Wave’s AI-Powered Omni-Experience platform was introduced and enthusiastically received at the NRF ‘Big Show’ in New York, NY this past January. For more information on the acquisition, visit Digital Wave’s website.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology assists brands and retailers in accelerating omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing, and merchandising. Digital Wave’s Enterprise-class AI-powered Omni-Experience Platform unifies the entire product journey from item creation, product information enrichment, management, syndication (PIM/MDM), planning, pricing, and merchandising. Digital Wave allows brands and retailers to centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content easily and efficiently, resulting in improved conversions and speed-to-market, increased channel distribution, lower returns, and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience. Learn more about how Digital Wave can significantly impact your company’s bottom line at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

About GoalProfit

GoalProfit is a SaaS provider of a low-code retail optimization platform empowering retailers to build customized intelligence applications. GoalProfit is on a mission to make big data solutions accessible for all brands and retailers and help them thrive in a new post-COVID reality. Created by retail industry experts, GoalProfit’s SaaS solutions deliver a significant return on investment with a truly tailored user experience.

Learn more at https://www.goalprofit.com.

