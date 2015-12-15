Do Le Prestige Fragrances Opens Its Doors, Offering the Finest Oud Fragrances from Around the World

Kissimmee, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – March 18, 2023) – Le Prestige Fragrances is proud to announce the grand opening of its upscale retail boutique, specializing in exceptional Arabian and Oud-based fragrance brands. With an extensive collection of imported scents, the boutique has become a haven for fragrance enthusiasts seeking the best oud fragrances in the world.

Step inside Le Prestige Fragrances and discover a world of luxury fragrances, crafted using a diverse selection of essential oils and exotic scents. Each fragrance is carefully created to offer a superior richness and a long-lasting aroma, making them some of the most coveted blends in the world. From the sweet and floral to the warm and woody, there is a fragrance for every mood and occasion.

The ingredients used in the fragrances are sourced from distinguished and prominent areas in the Middle East, including The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The fragrances are hand-crafted and bottled to the highest standards, ensuring that each bottle is a work of art in itself.

“Our vision and mission at Le Prestige Fragrances is to share our passion, harmony, and serenity for the unique benefits of Oud with our valued customers in the United States,” said the boutique’s spokesperson, Jamal Alsaadi. “We want to offer a one-of-a-kind experience to every customer who walks through our doors.”

The collection for men includes Blue Ocean by Abdul Samad Qurashi, a refreshing scent that combines the freshness of the ocean with the warmth of sandalwood. Arabian Leather by Arabian Oud is a rich and sophisticated fragrance that is perfect for any occasion. Arabian knight silver by Arabian Oud is a unique blend of oud and spices, giving it a distinctly masculine edge. Andalusi by Arabian Oud is a fresh and floral fragrance that is perfect for the modern man.

For women, the collection includes Blush by Ghanaty, a sweet and floral fragrance that is perfect for a romantic evening. Bianca by Pearla Nera is a sophisticated and elegant fragrance that is perfect for any occasion. Beauty by Ghanaty is a warm and inviting fragrance that is perfect for everyday wear. Balqees by Dkhoon Emirates is a sweet and spicy fragrance that is perfect for a night out. Antique Golden by Oud Elite – Women is a classic and timeless fragrance that is perfect for any woman who loves the finer things in life.

The brand also has fragrances for unisex, including Aseel Special Edition by Arabian Oud, a warm and inviting fragrance that is perfect for any occasion. Abyat by Arabian Oud is a fresh and floral fragrance that is perfect for everyday wear. Abaq by Al Majed is a warm and woody fragrance that is perfect for the modern man or woman. Sample by Yasmin is a sweet and floral fragrance that is perfect for any occasion. 1983 by Yasmin – Unisex is a warm and inviting fragrance that is perfect for any season.

Le Prestige Fragrances’ collection of incense includes Al Anwan Incense by Oxygen Perfumes, a warm and inviting fragrance that is perfect for any occasion. Al Medan Incense by Oxygen Perfumes is a sweet and spicy fragrance that is perfect for a relaxing evening at home.

Step inside Le Prestige Fragrances and experience the luxury of the best oud fragrances from around the world. The boutique invites everyone to visit and discover their unique and exceptional fragrance collection.

