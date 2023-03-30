Domo Announces New Features that Unleash the Power of Data to Multiply Business Impact

Domo unveils a series of low-code to pro-code solutions to help customers rapidly create and deploy personalized data experiences for everyone across their organization

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DP23–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced several new features to enhance the data experience for all people across an organization, regardless of their skill level, and reach people at all stages of their data journey.

“Our focus is to make data accessible and actionable through human-first data experiences. We want to enable everyone with the ability to leverage data, no matter their role or comfort level working with data,” said Ben Schein, SVP of product at Domo. “The features we’re introducing today, ranging from low-code to pro-code solutions, make it easier to collaborate around data right where work gets done, create custom visualizations or apps unique to business needs, and make data-driven decisions that drive business impact.”

Low-to-no-code features:

Microsoft Office Suite: Now generally available (GA), Domo integrates with Microsoft Office Suite to make it easy for customers to leverage the value of Domo within the familiarity of the applications they use every day, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Variables: Also GA, Variables offer increased user flexibility both in dashboard and in Domo Apps, and are designed to provide low-code solutions for many common use cases that users at all levels face such as what-if analysis, KPI exploration, time comparison and more. In addition, data analysts can interact with data on Domo cards and uplevel traditional dashboards into fully interactive experiences.

Mid-code feature:

Expanded Domo Bricks: GA today, Domo Bricks make it easy for all data practitioners to quickly iterate, prototype and compose Domo apps with beautiful and advanced features. With new starter bricks being added regularly, Domo Bricks make it easier than ever to build compelling data stories to inform business decisions. Even with limited coding skills, users can create custom visualizations in Domo Bricks with easy drag and drop functionality. Some of the new Domo Bricks released at Domopalooza include editable Gantt charts, new visual capabilities for bricks and more.

Pro-code features:

Automated Workflows: Currently in Beta, Domo Workflows allow customers to design and implement executable workflow processes by automating business logic. Today’s new capabilities help facilitate the workflow process in both internal Domo functions and external systems, enables work queues to track assigned tasks and collects new data in forms for streamlined processes.

Jupyter Workspaces: Now GA as a web-based interactive development environment for Jupyter notebooks, code and data, Jupyter Workspaces are tightly integrated with the Domo platform to enable users to easily explore their Domo DataSets, leverage instantaneous code execution for data science and machine learning pipelines, document processes, and write transformed data back into Domo. For added security, users can enter their Domo credentials in Jupyter Workspaces, as well as safely share workspaces with other users in Domo.

In addition to the low-to-pro-code features that help make data accessible, Domo is committed to enabling the security and governance required for organizations to maintain complete control of their data. Since its debut last year, Domo has added a number of features to the Governance Toolkit to help customers of any size automate key governance processes, including triggered dashboard e-mails, watchdog capabilities to monitor data health, group and user management across multiple Domo instances and more. Domo recently released a new Card Loads DomoStat, which provides transparency to card performance and potential errors across a Domo instance, allowing for better governance and user observability. Governance Toolkit is GA; Card Loads DomoStat is currently in Beta.

“Companies today are tasked with doing more with less, and data- and insight-enablement are clear enablers of this goal,” said Doug Henschen, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “By providing these updates for low-to-no-code users up to the custom, pro-code experts, Domo is enabling everyone with the data experiences they need to help drive business results.”

