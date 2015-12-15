Drippy: A New Cannabis Beverage Company Leverages Cutting-Edge AI Packaging on New “Deep End” 100mg THC-Infused Drink Launch

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 9, 2023) – Drippy Enterprises Inc. (“Drippy” or the “Company”), a cannabis beverage brand in California is excited to announce the launch of their newest product line, “Deep End”, a 4oz, 100 mg THC drink that’s low in sugar and calories, but packed with flavor. The company has used artificial intelligence (“AI”) to design the packaging for this new drink, making it one of the first cannabis companies to use the cutting-edge technology in this way.

The cannabis beverage market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 54.31% to $7.9B in 2026 and currently 100mg cannabis beverages make up just over 50% of the total cannabis beverage market. The launch of these new products from Drippy will offer legacy cannabis consumers a full suite of products across the two largest dosage categories in the space. Deep End is a complementary product extension of the original 10mg THC | 10mg CBN soda flavors – Grape Sunset, Strawberry Haze and Citrus Fade, designed to be a dosage boost to the original sodas or non-cannabis beverages as well as a single use high dose shot.

Drippy’s product lines utilize nanotechnology to ensure rapid onset. Unlike other cannabis beverages on the market, by incorporating this innovative method of infusing cannabis, people can absorb the cannabinoid ingredients faster and more effectively without compromising taste.

Package Designed with Artificial Intelligence

Watch “DEEP END” Video Here – https://www.youtube.com/shorts/zeBcV5NWcmU

“We are thrilled to bring the best, cannabis-infused drinks to the California market,” said Ryan Lange, Co-Founder of Drippy. “Our team is passionate about creating high-quality products that offer consumers a fun and enjoyable way to consume cannabis. It is already found across LA inside recording studios and artist spaces, and the limited drops have sold out faster than we expected. We are excited to see Deep End drop in shops as it will for sure have people buzzing. We like to think of it as creative fuel.”

“Deep End is another step in our mission to make beverages for the real cannabis smokers in the world,” says Alleh Lindquist, another co-founder at Drippy. “The beverage market is poised to be one of if not the largest segment of the cannabis industry and nobody was focused on providing drinks for the cannabis culter this industry is built upon. All we had to do was make drinks we actually wanted to drink ourselves.”

Drippy’s sodas are now available for purchase at select cannabis retail locations throughout California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.DrinkDrippy.com or find us on Instagram and Twitter @DrinkDrippy.

About Drippy:

Drippy is a Los Angeles-based company that creates cannabis-infused beverages, clothing and accessories. The Company is made of experienced beverage and cannabis industry professionals dedicated to providing consumers with high-quality products and delivering enjoyable ways to consume cannabis.

Creativity and innovation are core values to Drippy. The Company believes that music and art have the power to connect people, and has built a brand to reflect that. By fostering a community of creatives, Drippy creates truly unique and innovative functional products that uplevel any experience.

Drippy is committed to using cutting-edge technology to stand apart from other cannabis brands. Through the use of immersive and engaging digital experiences – Drippy aims to move into the forefront of integrating digital community technologies with cannabis consumer products. These expressions are intended to grow and evolve as the community expands, giving consumers the tools to empower themselves and express their individuality in the real world and beyond.

Contact Info:

Ryan Lange

[email protected]

Phone: 310-341-4893

https://drinkdrippy.com

https://instagram.com/DrinkDrippy

https://twitter.com/DrinkDrippy

