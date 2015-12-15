Eagle Eye Networks to Preview Camera Direct-to-Cloud Solution at ISC West 2023

Cloud video surveillance leader previews Camera Direct Complete, showcases enhanced Enterprise Edition, and AI-powered tools for enterprise businesses

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudvideosurveillance–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, will preview Eagle Eye Camera Direct Complete, showcase the newly enhanced Enterprise Edition, and new AI-powered tools for enterprise businesses at ISC West 2023, taking place at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas March 28-31.

The Eagle Eye Networks team will meet with current and prospective customers at Booth 20035 to discuss and demo new products and new features of the flagship Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) true cloud video surveillance platform, which is designed to safeguard businesses, while delivering cybersecurity assurance, business intelligence, flexibility and scalability. Meetings may be booked in advance here.

Eagle Eye Camera Direct Complete—Get a preview of the new direct-to-cloud solution at ISC West. Ideal for both large multi-site organizations and small businesses. Connect cameras directly to the cloud; no Bridge or extra hardware required. Minimal upfront CapEx, fully operational model, lifetime warranty, flexible pricing. All of the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS features including AI-based Video Search, Smart Layouts are available with this direct-to-cloud solution.

Eagle Eye Enhanced Enterprise Edition—AI-powered Smart Layouts, and enterprise tools for device and user management are now part of Eagle Eye Cloud VMS Enterprise Edition. Complementing the core features of the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, the newly enhanced Enterprise Edition adds capabilities for the high-stakes security requirements of enterprise businesses.

Eagle Eye Smart Video Search—Since its July 2022 launch, Smart Video Search has won four international awards. See how searching for video can be as easy as searching the web. Immediately find the exact video across all cameras in all sites. Available to all Eagle Eye Cloud VMS users globally with no extra subscription cost or added hardware.

The number of business owners making the move to cloud video surveillance is accelerating tremendously. A January 2023 Novaira Insights report estimated there were 2 million cloud-connected cameras in the US at the end of 2022, and forecasts that number to increase at a CAGR of 80% through the end of 2026.

“The steady migration to cloud is picking up steam, even in the one year since ISC West 2022,” said Jon Cropley, Principal Analyst, Novaira Insights. “In our survey of end users published in January 2023, we found that any perceived barrier to moving to cloud video surveillance is quickly disappearing. Only 14% of respondents based in the USA or Canada indicated there were future barriers preventing their organization from using more cloud solutions. This was down from 55% of respondents in a previous survey, from January 2022.”

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

Contacts

EAGLE EYE PRESS CONTACT

GLOBAL HQ

Martha Entwistle



[email protected]

+1-512-473-0500