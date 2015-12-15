Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 13, 2023

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EGRX) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2023, before the market opens.

Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.) 800-445-7795
International 785-424-1789
   
Webcast (live and replay) www.eagleus.com, under the “Investor Relations” section

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call’s completion by dialing 800-839-4199 (U.S.) or 402-220-2989 (International) and entering conference call ID EGRXQ422. The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc:
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

