Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, in Miami, FL, as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 2:35pm ET Webcast: Click Here

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

