Ease-of-Use and Potential Self-Administration of Vaccination Shown with Vaxxas High Density Microarray Patch (HD-MAP)

Clinical data published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics shows for the first time the equivalent performance of skin response and level of engagement when Vaxxas’ high-density microarray vaccine patch is administered by either a trained professional or self-administered by an individual.

Self- and lower-skilled administration has the potential to be beneficial in pandemic response and increase vaccination access, particularly in lower- to middle-income countries.

A majority of study participants expressed a strong preference for HD-MAP application to their upper arm, compared with forearm or shoulder application.

HD-MAP application was shown to be safe and well-tolerated.

Vaxxas HD-MAP currently being evaluated in Phase I human clinical trials for Covid-19 and seasonal influenza.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vaxxas, a clinical-stage biotechnology company commercializing a novel vaccination platform, today announced the publication of clinical trial data demonstrating the potential of Vaxxas’ high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) to effectively deliver vaccine payloads when used either by trained professionals or individual self-administration. The data reported in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, demonstrated equivalency of observed human skin response and vaccine delivery potential when comparing administration by a trained professional versus participant patch self-administration.

The clinical study in this article involved twenty healthy participants (n=20) who were between 18-45 years old, 65 percent of whom were female. The HD-MAPs were coated with a biologically inert and fluorescent coating (without a vaccine) and then applied to the upper arm (over the deltoid muscle), the volar forearm, and the posterior shoulder of each participant by a trained user. Each participant, then followed written and pictorial instructions to complete self-administration to their upper arm, forearm, and shoulder. Each participant had a total of six applications.

There was no observed difference between skin response and patch florescent coating deposition at the respective application sites when applied by either a trained user or self-administered by the individual participants.

“With this promising initial validation of our needle-free vaccine technology platform’s self- or lower-skilled administration potential, we believe we are on a pathway to offering a truly differentiated alternative to delivering vaccination with a global reach, particularly into lower- and middle-income countries or in emergency use pandemic situations,” said Vaxxas’ Chief Technology Officer and co-author of the publication Dr Angus Forster.

The HD-MAP was shown to be safe and well-tolerated by study participants, with no serious adverse events reported. Seventy percent of study participants expressed a preference for HD-MAP application to the upper arm compared to the other sites tested in this study (forearm and shoulder).

“The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic has highlighted the need for continued innovation in how vaccines are delivered and administered,” Dr Forster said. “We see tremendous potential for our HD-MAP with its clinically demonstrated benefits, including reduced vaccine dose and no cold-chain storage requirement, combined with the prospect of self-administration.”

The results of this study add to the previously published data showing that an influenza vaccine delivered by HD-MAP technology can be stable when stored at 40°C (104°F) for up to 12 months, providing the potential for easy distribution without the cost and complexity of continuous refrigeration.

The combination of these key features of the Vaxxas technology (lower-skilled or patient administration, and thermostability during distribution) could be extremely beneficial in situations such as pandemic response. HD-MAP vaccines could potentially be shipped direct to homes or pharmacies for self-administration or administration outside of a traditional clinical setting and could prevent the need for populations to congregate in large numbers to have a vaccine administered.

About Vaxxas

Vaxxas is a privately held biotechnology company focused on enhancing the performance of existing and next-generation vaccines with its proprietary high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP). Vaxxas is targeting initial applications in infectious disease and oncology.

Vaxxas' core technology was initially developed at The University of Queensland (UQ), and the company was established as a start-up in 2011 by UQ's commercialization company UniQuest.

