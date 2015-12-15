Ecolab Survey Reveals High Expectations for Water Conservation

A ‘Year in Water’ Recaps Company Progress on World Water Day

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New data from a global survey conducted and commissioned by Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has revealed high consumer expectations for the role of companies in water access and conservation.

The Water, Sustainability and Climate Change survey consulted thousands of consumers across eight different countries. The survey revealed:

74% of consumers believe businesses should make conserving water a high or essential priority;

Just 25% of consumers believe companies are taking the right amount of action to conserve water; and

More than 60% of consumers said that they or a family member have had trouble accessing drinking water.

Speaking from the historic U.N. Water Conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Ecolab Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Beck said, “Consumers are sending a message loudly and clearly—if business leaders aren’t prioritizing water stewardship, they aren’t doing enough. Ecolab’s work this past year to help protect the resources vital to life shows that it’s possible to advance sustainability and business growth goals all at once.”

Each year on March 22, World Water Day elevates water and sanitation issues. The theme for 2023 is “Accelerating Change” and urges continued progress towards U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 6. To mark the occasion, Ecolab highlighted the company’s leadership role across a full year of change and progress.

Highlights from the company’s Year in Water include:

Accelerating change through the power of water is core to Ecolab’s purpose to improve the health of people, planet and business around the world. The company shares its expertise in smart water use with customers to help them reduce, reuse and recycle water in their operations. In addition to supporting effective water use, Ecolab’s solutions help customers use energy more efficiently, reduce waste and cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to advance a more sustainable future.

To learn more about how Ecolab works with customers to help solve the world’s most complex problems amid a changing landscape, visit www.ecolab.com/expertise-and-innovation/people-planet-business-health.

