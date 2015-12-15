egnite, Inc. Announces Groundbreaking Research from its Database at American College of Cardiology Conference 2023

– Two Bodies of Research Led by Philippe Généreux, MD and Colleagues were Presented Today at 2023 ACC Annual Meeting –

– Key Findings Demonstrate Increased Mortality Across All Degrees of Severity of Aortic Stenosis, Suggesting the Need to Re-Evaluate Currently Recommended Timing of Intervention, and Highlight the Importance of the Extent of Cardiac Damage as the Main Driver for Outcomes –

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth—egnite, Inc., a leading digital health company for cardiovascular care, announces today two novel research studies were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 72nd Annual Scientific Session Together with the World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) on March 5, 2023. The studies were led by renowned cardiologist Philippe Généreux and colleagues using egnite’s extensive real-world database of over one million patients from 24 leading teaching and non-teaching institutions across the United States.

“These results further underscore the poor prognosis associated with untreated aortic stenosis of any severity and provide meaningful insights for the management of this patient population,” says Généreux, Director of the Structural Heart Program of Morristown’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute.

The first study was recognized as one of the ACC’s top research abstracts in valvular heart disease in 2023. This study was the first to validate aortic stenosis staging based on cardiac damage for untreated patients across all levels of aortic stenosis severity using egnite’s extensive, multicenter real-world database.

Key findings demonstrated:

High prevalence of cardiac damage (e.g. left ventricular hypertrophy, systolic and diastolic dysfunction, atrial fibrillation, and pulmonary hypertension) among patients with AS

Increased mortality at 2 years proportional to the extent of cardiac damage (p<0.0001)

Detrimental impact of cardiac damage was present across all degrees of severity of AS (mild, moderate, severe)

The second study, which assessed untreated mortality across all documented degrees of severity of AS, was presented this afternoon and draws attention to this critical issue using egnite’s extensive, multicenter real-world database.

Key findings demonstrated:

Incrementally increased mortality across all degrees of severity for AS suggesting the need to re-evaluate currently recommended timing of intervention

Untreated two-year mortality for moderate and moderate-to-severe AS is similar to severe AS

Corresponding two-year treatment rates for moderate-to-severe AS and severe AS were low, at 26.1% and 50.4% respectively

