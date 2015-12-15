Emotional Skills Building Transformational Program Announced by TJS Cognition

TJS Cognition, the company of world-renowned life strategist, business coach, TEDx speaker, and award-winning author Tony J. Selimi, announces a breakthrough 5-day transformational training program that builds critical mental and emotional skills for executives in career transition.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 2, 2023) – The new training launched by TJS Cognition is built to accommodate both attendees of former business retreats looking to take the next step in their ventures and newcomers in transition with their careers seeking clarity and the courage to move forward. Tony J. Selimi specializes in human behaviour and maximizing human potential. His 5-day Vital Planning retreat coalesces 30 years of expertise in business, technology, leadership, psychology, executive coaching, transformational life coaching and mentorship to help business leaders and entrepreneurs understand how long-held self-limiting beliefs can stand in the way of greater success.

More information is available at https://tonyselimi.com/vital-planning-retreat.

In his newly announced 5-day Vital Planning for Purposeful, Prosperous, and Philanthropic Living retreat, Selimi offers critical mental and emotional skills-building tools and helps participants identify and overcome personal obstacles and create a detailed life empowerment plan so they can achieve their relationship, wealth-building, and business goals.

By understanding the roles personal doubt, relationship strain, financial stress, and other negative factors play in inhibiting success, participants learn to recalibrate counterproductive thoughts and behaviours so every facet of their lives is in alignment with a greater purpose.

The programme integrates Selimi’s proprietary 25 conscious engineering principles foundational to the TJSeMethod: Alarm®; The Unfakeable Code® 5-Step Method; and the Octagon of Excellence® 8-Step Method to teach participants how to tap into their truest potential, model leadership at work, and how to inspire colleagues, staff, and others around them.

Selimi’s 5 and 10-day retreats take place in resort locales where fresh ocean air, lush natural surroundings, and world-class hospitality give participants the opportunity to release their everyday stresses so they can create a customized growth plan with clear and actionable steps. Selimi helps participants to achieve clarity that can lead them to life-changing experiences and strategic business growth opportunities.

Tony J. Selimi is the winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur and the Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. His work and previous books have been endorsed by Jack Canfield, Dr. John Demartini, and other renowned public figures.

With the newly announced 5-day Vital Planning retreat, executives, CEOs, growth seekers, and change-makers will be given the knowledge, insights, and skills they need to achieve their most valued goals.

