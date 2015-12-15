Endace Recognized with Five Awards in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards 

AUSTIN, Texas and AUCKLAND, New Zealand – March 16, 2023 – Packet capture authority, Endace, announced today that The Globee® Awards has named the company and the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform ™ as a winner in the following categories in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards:

• Gold Globee Winner, Cybersecurity Industry Solution – Federal: Endace and the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform

• Gold Globee Winner, Most Innovative Security Company of the Year – Security Hardware: Endace

• Gold Globee Winner, Best Security Solution (New or Updated version): 2100 Series EndaceProbe Analytics Platform (with OSm 7.1)

• Gold Globee Winner, Network Visibility, Security & Testing: EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Family

• Grand Trophy Winner

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

“We are pleased to be honored with the Globee gold awards and grand trophy that recognize our expertise in continuous packet capture technology and innovation,” said Stuart Wilson, CEO Endace. “Endace gives customers the confidence to defend their networks — with scalable, enterprise-class packet capture that provides weeks to months of network history and deeper visibility for definitive forensic evidence.”

About Endace

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

