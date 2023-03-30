Enterprise Connect 2023 Brought the $270.3 Billion Enterprise Communications and Customer Experience Community Together to Explore the Trends and Technologies Driving the Industry

Enterprise Connect 2024 Takes Place March 25-28 in Orlando, FL

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, brought IT decision-makers together to explore the trends and technologies driving enterprise communications through expert-led conference sessions, along with extensive peer networking and an exhibit floor featuring all the major industry players.

Over four days – March 27-30 – attendees experienced a robust lineup of keynotes, general sessions and more than 50 conference sessions spanning nine tracks including: Contact Center & Customer Experience, Video Collaboration & A/V, Collaboration Platforms, CPaaS & APIs, Unified Communications & UCaaS, Workplace Strategies, Management & Networks, Security & Compliance and Communications & Collaboration 2026.

“For more than 30 years, our event has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “We gathered our community together both in person and digitally and delivered a robust conference program from industry thought leaders, an exhibit hall buzzing with the latest technologies and opportunities for attendees to network. We look forward to learning about all of the new trends and innovations throughout the coming year and at our 2024 event.”

Enterprise Connect event highlights:

Keynotes

The events keynotes included: Nicole Herskowitz, Vice President, Microsoft Teams & Platform Marketing; Snorre Kjesbu, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Collaboration Devices, Cisco; Mo Katibeh, President and Chief Operating Officer, RingCentral; Joseph Chong, Head of Platform & Industry Marketing, Zoom; Behshad Behzadi, PhD, Vice President of Engineering Conversational AI, Google Cloud; and Dilip Kumar, VP of AWS Applications, Amazon Web Services.

Exhibit Hall

Enterprise Connect’s Expo Hall featured the industry’s leading solution providers showcasing their latest innovations to attendees: Titanium sponsors Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Vonage, Webex by Cisco and ZOOM; Diamond sponsors Genesys, GoTo, LiveVox, Poly | HP, Salesforce, Slack from Salesforce, Talkdesk and Twilio; Platinum sponsors Bandwidth, Biamp, BlueJeans by Verizon, CallMiner, DTEN, Edify Labs, Five9, Freshworks, Inc., Fusion Connect, IntelePeer, Jabra, Neat, NICE, Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd, Ribbon, SANAS.AI, INC, Spearline, Spectrum Enterprise, Verizon Business, Yealink; Gold sponsors Airkit, AT&T Business, BICS, EPOS, Intel NUC, IRIS Clarity, Lenovo, Lumen, Miratech, Inc., Shokz, Shure, T-Mobile for Business, UJET, Inc.; and Silver sponsors Algo Communication Products Ltd, ASC, AudioCodes, Avocor, Calabrio, CM.com, Cognigy, Cyara, Enghouse Interactive, Fasoo, Glean, Hiya, Intrado, IR, Khoros, Kore.ai, MatterMost, Mio, Mitel, OpenFin, Regal.io, SecureLogix, Sound Control Technologies, Tata Communications, The Launchpad, Theta Lake, Thrio, Inc., Unimax, ViewSonic Corporation, VMware, VoiceInteraction.

Accessibility Focus

Communications and collaboration technology offers many ways to improve the employee experience for those with disabilities. Enterprise Connect featured content and programs that inspired attendees to be difference-makers within their enterprises when it comes to accessibility.

Diversity & Inclusion

Enterprise Connect partnered with Diversity Org, a nonprofit dedicated to helping underrepresented and minority students learn about how to obtain high-income and corporate careers. This partnership brought about 30 students from the Orlando area to Enterprise Connect to learn and be inspired about careers in communications technology.

Women in Communications

Fostering the careers of women in the field of enterprise communications and IT is more important than ever and Enterprise Connect featured the most extensive Women in Communications program to date. The program offered opportunities for learning, exchanging ideas and creating connections to build careers as well as recognize excellence:

The Women in Communications Luncheon , brought women enterprise communications and collaboration professionals together for networking and lunch.

brought women enterprise communications and collaboration professionals together for networking and lunch. For the first time, a Main Stage General Session where attendees heard from women leaders in enterprise communications organizations who addressed the opportunities, challenges and experiences they’ve seen, and offered their advice and encouragement for current and future women leaders.

For the third year in a row, Enterprise Connect presented the Spotlight Awards to honor outstanding women within enterprise IT and communications organizations.

Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program

The Best of Enterprise Connect awards program recognized excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and customer experience industry. Winners included:

Best of Enterprise Connect Overall Winner: Bandwidth for Bandwidth Maestro and Theta Lake for the Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite (tie)

Best Innovation in Customer Experience: PolyAI for the PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

Best Innovation for Accessibility: Zoom for Zoom Virtual Agent, which can feature live transcription technology for customers with hearing loss

Best Innovation for Employee Experience Management: Vyopta for Vyopta Digital Collaboration Experience Platform

Most Innovative Use of AI: PolyAI for PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

Enterprise Connect 2024 will take place March 25-28, 2024 in Orlando, FL. For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Michael Leahy at [email protected].

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

