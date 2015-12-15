Enterprise Connect’s Expo Hall to Showcase the Latest Systems, Software, Services and Applications in the Enterprise Communications and Customer Experience Industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, will feature the latest systems, software, services and applications in the enterprise communications and customer experience industry in its Expo Hall. Enterprise Connect 2023 takes place March 27-30, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally. View the complete list of sponsors and exhibitors here. Use Promo Code Connect23 to save $300 off Orlando conference rates.

“Over the last year, the enterprise communications and customer experience industry has evolved and so have enterprise needs,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “Our Expo Hall will feature hundreds of innovative technologies and services for technology decision makers to explore in real-time so they can determine which solutions are right for their organization.”

Enterprise Connect 2023 Exhibitor News

9Line Software, Booth #1343: Visit Booth 1343 to learn how 9Line’s integrations for Microsoft Teams, Cisco UCM, BroadWorks, and Webex hybrid calling, enable organizations to achieve Kari’s Law and Ray Baum’s Act compliance. Features such as DID Pooling, Single Sign-On, and APIs are available giving organizations greater value at a fraction of the cost.

Akkadian Labs, Booth #1845: Akkadian Labs announces it now supports automated user provisioning for Zoom — facilitating faster, more consistent UC workflows. This single solution for the management of various Zoom applications complements Akkadian’s longstanding support for Cisco Collaboration, Webex and Microsoft Teams UC environments. Achieve a powerful ROI by streamlining repetitive manual tasks.

ASAPP, Booth #2035: ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence cloud provider committed to solving how enterprises and their customers engage. ASAPP creates state-of-the-art AI technology that covers all facets of the contact center. Leading businesses rely on ASAPP’s AI Cloud applications and services to multiply Agent productivity, operationalize real-time intelligence, and delight customers.

ASC Technologies, Booth #1436: ASC will feature its true native compliance recording and analytics Teams app, allowing customers in regulated industries to efficiently adopt Teams for external communication while staying compliant to regulatory requirements such as MiFID II, FCA, and Dodd Frank. Recording Insights supports all Teams phone options and captures all Teams channels.

Cognigy, Booth #1200: Cognigy (booth #1200) features its Generative AI solution that enhances its CAI platform. CEO Philipp Heltewig discusses the topic Tuesday at 4:30pm. Cognigy joins the AWS panel, Wednesday at 4pm and is a Best of Enterprise Connect finalist. The company is participating in the Enterprise Connect Diversity Partnership Program for students from the Orlando area.

ComputerTalk, Booth #942: ComputerTalk is excited to announce its latest release, icePhone! This softphone can serve as the primary voice connection or as a Teams backup. This provides customers with the confidence to move their contact center to Teams. Don’t miss out on learning more about ComputerTalk’s icePhone.

Concentrix, Booth #1201: Concentrix Corporation announces AnyPaaS, a platform using patented technology that provides push-button deployment of cloud contact center applications to enable flexibility across vendors and features. AnyPaaS delivers faster time-to-market and the ability to pivot quickly when the unexpected occurs. With the benefit of multi-vendor redundancy, businesses never lose connection with their customers.

Cybele Software, Booth #1637: Thinfinity Workspace 7.0 provides a secure, efficient, and flexible digital remote work environment. With this all-in-one solution, users can remotely access apps, desktops, files, and terminals on any device without the need for client software. ISVs can easily transform their Windows applications into web-based, cloud-hosted services while integrating legacy systems with modern web technologies.

DataMotion, Booth #1643: DataMotion seamlessly embeds modern secure messaging and document exchange into existing systems and workflows. Our flexible and scalable integrations leverage a zero-trust design and military-grade encryption, enabling an easy-to-use and native secure exchange experience that increases efficiency and improves customer experience – without sacrificing security or compliance.

DTEN, Booth #328: DTEN, a leading provider of video conferencing solutions will showcase their full suite of innovative collaboration technology. The newest solutions to be featured at the show include the AI-powered, multi-platform DTEN D7X Dual and DTEN Vue Camera System, designed to enhance meeting equity. DTEN is located at Booth #328.

Edify, Booth #301: Edify’s Special Agent™ Bundles remove barriers to achieving great employee and customer experiences by delivering ready-to-work, packaged contact center S/DaaS (software/device as a service) solutions that provide enterprise communications capabilities with the simplicity of Google ChromeOS for a single per-user-per-day price.

Enghouse Interactive, Booth #1235: Enghouse Interactive offers 5 ways to supercharge your call center experience and it’s easier than you think. Visit us at booth (#1235) to learn about our Certified Microsoft Teams Contact Center Integrations and our Single-Source CCaaS + UCaaS + AI solution = Enghouse CX Suite.

EPOS, Booth #706: EPOS designs, manufactures, and sells high-end audio and video solutions for business professionals and gamers around the world. Based on decades of psychoacoustic research, EPOS designs audio and video solutions with unique algorithms and acoustics that provide the best conditions for the brain.

Fasoo, Booth #1205: Fasoo introduces its innovative content virtualization solutions, Wrapsody, Wrapsody eCo and Fireside that enable organizations to connect and collaborate around content to overcome data silo issues caused by using multiple disconnected communication tools. These solutions help organizations integrate fragmented data to further increase the utilization and productivity of existing systems.

Fusion Connect, Booth #1727: Fusion Connect disrupts the communications industry by adding new features to its Microsoft Teams Calling Service, expanding availability in dozens of countries. Fusion Connect expands geographic reach for clients by making Microsoft Teams Calling service available in new regions, while adding in-demand features and rapid implementation capability, supported by up-time service guarantees.

Genesys, Booth #712: Executives from Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, will participate in discussions about the future of customer and employee experience. Genesys will also introduce a new solution that revolutionizes how small to mid-market companies access, deploy and drive value from the all-in-one contact center platform Genesys Cloud CX.

Huddly, Booth #100: Huddly will showcase its AI-directed multi-camera system for the first time in the US, at Enterprise Connect. With its built-in AI director, Huddly Crew captures participants from various angles, giving remote participants the best view of everyone and making it easy to pick up on non-verbal cues like gestures and facial expressions.

Jugo, Booth #2224: When people feel purposeful and connected, anything is possible. Jugo builds spaces for digital experiences that reimagine how people and teams connect, collaborate and create, making every virtual connection feel more real than ever before. Jugo. Bringing the power of real human interaction back into the digital world.

Legrand | AV, Booth #108: Legrand | AV will debut amazing AV experiences at Enterprise Connect, showcasing the latest AV solutions for hybrid collaboration. Stop by Booth #108 and discover our innovative solutions, like the Forum display stand with ample AV storage, our award-winning mobile cart, the Voyager, and our newest flexible docking stations.

LinkLive, Booth #1502: Trusted by over 750 customers in banking, healthcare, and commerce, the LinkLive Contact Center Platform empowers businesses to deliver trusted digital customer service experiences through various channels including voice, video, chat, secure email, and more. We’re excited to share the new features of our platform at Enterprise Connect.

Martello Technologies, Booth #1004: Martello Technologies (booth 1004) will showcase Vantage DX at Enterprise Connect. A Microsoft Preferred Solution, Vantage DX monitors Microsoft Teams. The software can now proactively show IT teams when there is a problem with a Microsoft Teams Room or device, to ensure that critical meetings go smoothly.

Mattermost, Inc., Booth #2128: Mattermost, the leading secure collaboration platform for technical and operational teams, has launched “Mattermost for Microsoft Teams,” to provide central IT organizations that leverage Teams with additional security, customization and automation capabilities for mission-critical workflows connecting to sensitive systems.

MAXHUB, Booth #630: MAXHUB is announcing its ultra-wide 105” commercial display panel. The additional screen real estate allows participants to address the challenges facing hybrid workforces and utilize applications specifically geared toward 21:9 screen ratio. The extended display is ideal for Microsoft Teams rooms and includes integrated whiteboarding, smart sensors, and curated applications.

Metropolis Corp, Booth #2041: Come explore the future with us, where you can witness AI Chat Prompts taking over Expo XT. Our powerful cross-platform collaboration detail analytics application uncovers insights across Teams, Webex (Calling & Contact Center), RingCentral and Zoom. Stop by and learn about “The Data Whisperer of the Collaboration World”.

MiaRec, Booth #804: MiaRec will showcase the latest release of its award-winning Conversation Intelligence and Automated Quality Management Platform. MiaRec has announced its latest product release will feature the addition of automatic data redaction to help contact centers ensure PCI compliance and updates to automatic call scoring capabilities to improve control and accuracy.

Mida Solutions, Booth #335: Mida Solutions is an Italian ISV that provides worldwide Unified Communications for private enterprises and public entities since 2004. Mida has developed a suite of advanced solutions for multi-channel communications management, suitable for Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Mida Contact Center and Mida Compliance Recorder are certified solutions for Microsoft Teams.

Miratech, Booth #1629: Discover the new way to transform your contact center with Miratech. Miratech innovates the way contact centers are deployed and user experience is delivered. From architecture and design to implementation and support, we accelerate true CX innovation. Join us at Booth 1629 to talk about all your CX needs.

MoYoBi, Booth #1635: The latest version of MoYoBi Cloud Suite is now available to provide Auto Attendant and Call Queue Management for MS Teams, helping non-administrative employees to make changes to AA and CQ configurations. Stay tuned for the full support of Cisco Webex in the upcoming days. For more information on MoYoBi: www.moyobi.com

MXL Microphones, Booth #2243: MXL Microphones will highlight its AC-44 TAP Miniature USB Microphone. AC-44 TAP utilizes MXL’s signature 3-capsule boundary design to enhance audio while mitigating noise. Ideal for professional AV/UCC applications, its 180-degree cardioid pickup pattern provides excellent coverage and features a touch mute toggle with an LED status indicator.

Nectar Services Corp., Booth #736: Nectar provides multi-vendor monitoring and management of your digital communications. Nectar DXP gathers real-time call data starting from your PSTN or SIP environment, through platforms such as Avaya, Cisco, Genesys and Microsoft, all the way to the work-from-home employee’s network and endpoints. And now, with our new Jabra partnership, enterprises can see call quality down to the last 3 feet.

net2phone, Booth #208: net2phone, a leading technology provider in the global communications global marketplace, will be showcasing their full suite of unified, omnichannel communication solutions at Enterprise Connect. Visit net2phone at booth 208 to see how they are providing business and enterprise clients with extraordinary customer experiences across every interaction.

NexGen Technologies, NexGen Virtual, NexGen Contact Solutions & NexGen Webex, Booth #2229: NexGen Technologies sets the standard in digital communication from BPO to SMB markets by redefining how to approach hybrid work. Our seamless virtual business management platform brings the familiarity of brick & mortar environments, giving a sense of PLACE & PRESENCE. Empower your remote team by working smarter with us today!

NICE, Booth #1111: NICE announces the launch of its CXone Spring 2023 release, unveiling new sales-effectiveness Enlighten AI models bringing real time interaction guidance to agents engaged in sales. The models coach the agent, pinpointing opportunities, and displaying sales metrics and behaviour scores for performance improvement to close sales opportunities and drive revenue.

NIX, Booth #1644: NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered businesses with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth.

OpenFin, Booth #2228: OpenFin is the Operating System (OS) of enterprise productivity, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. OpenFin’s investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, and JP Morgan. OpenFin aims to increase productivity within global enterprises through a common technology platform making it easy to integrate applications, reduce distractions and improve workflows.

QuestBlue, Booth #1102: QuestBlue is thrilled to be exhibiting at Enterprise Connect. Be sure to stop by our booth #1102 to learn how our world class platform can help simplify and manage all your telecom operations! Please contact us to schedule a meeting: questblue.com/explore-2023/

Radisys, Booth #2136: Radisys advances enterprise communications to the next level, unveiling a first-of-its-kind workplace socialization application, enabling impromptu virtual town square style conversations. It fosters innovation and assists with employee retention. Radisys will also showcase the Engage Digital Platform, a programmable communications solution that delivers unique digital engagement applications using AI-based video and conversational AI for tailored customer interactions and Industry 4.0 services.

RingCentral, Booth #1908: RingCentral will be making new product announcements to showcase intelligent and connected experiences for employees and customers alike across its platform. RingCentral offers the most complete, composable platform for cloud communications, enabling businesses of all sizes to achieve greater employee productivity, enhanced customer engagement, and improved ROI.

Salesforce, Booth #407B: Salesforce has launched Einstein GPT, the world’s first generative AI CRM technology. With Einstein GPT, service leaders can trigger powerful time saving automations and create personalized, AI-generated content, such as knowledge articles from past case notes, or personalized agent chat replies.

ScienceLogic, Booth #2325: ScienceLogic is a leader in ITOM & AIOps, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict & resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. ScienceLogic’s platform monitors customer data across the hybrid enterprise and applies AI/ML to identify, troubleshoot, optimize, or fix service-impacting issues before they impact end-users.

Sinch, Booth #1002: Sinch, the Customer Communications Cloud, directly powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers over its highly secure and reliable global super network for messaging, voice, and email. Key products will be demonstrated at Booth #1002 including Teams Operator Connect, SIP Trunking, fax, 911, Voice Focus and global phone numbers.

Sound Control Technologies, Booth #1602: Come see the newest SCT camera and signal processing solutions that deliver Audio, Video, USB, Power, IR, and Control (device dependent), over a single CAT cable up to 100 meters. Highlights include USB extension, USB Smart Switching, the cleanest custom camera mounts and other new extension solutions.

StreamShark, Booth #110: StreamShark, a secure and reliable enterprise video platform, is excited to launch our new turnkey Zoom powered Event workflow. Enterprise AV teams can seamlessly create interactive meetings, scale them organization wide with StreamShark Enterprise Video Platform and host your meeting recordings in your own organization branded Video CMS.

VoiceInteraction, Booth #1336: VoiceInteraction is introducing version 7.0 of CallScriber at Enterprise Connect. This platform for Big Data analytics uses proprietary ASR to extract information from every interaction. With a redesigned interface and reliable features, CallScriber 7.0 is a tool for reducing agent downtime and automating quality monitoring. Schedule a demo at Enterprise Connect.

Wilmac, Booth #1543: Wilmac, a premier provider of enterprise information archiving, customer experience, and communications compliance solutions, is excited to be exhibiting at Enterprise Connect for the first time. Wilmac will be showcasing its Continuity Replay solution, which allows organizations to extract, access, manage, and archive their call recording data.

X2O Media, Booth #2314: X2O OneRoom is an advanced collaboration solution designed to support the hybrid workplace. With the addition of Connected Spaces and Hybrid Breakout Pods, organizations can further enhance the equity and human connection of their OneRoom experience by providing in-room and remote participants a hybrid environment with equal presence and benefit.

Yealink, Booth #1220: Yealink brings its one-stop solutions for Microsoft Teams & Zoom to Enterprise Connect Orlando. Brand new Bluetooth headsets, 360-degree intelligent cameras, all-in-one Android-based video bars, and enhanced Pro AV solutions. Find all one business needs for a modern workspace and experience full-range solutions onsite in Yealink’s booth 1220.

ZOOM, Booth #520: Zoom, the all-in-one collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more intelligent, and more dynamic, will highlight new innovations such as Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Virtual Agent in the Product Announcement Theater on March 28 at 2:30 p.m. Stop by the Zoom Booth (#520) for demos of these solutions.

