Epiq Earns Solutions Partner and Specialization Designations from Microsoft

Recognized as a Security Solutions Partner and for Specialization for Information Protection and Governance

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, is pleased to announce it has achieved the Security Solutions Partner designation and the Specialization for Information Protection and Governance from Microsoft.

To attain the Solutions Partner designation and Information Protection and Governance Specialization, organizations must demonstrate they have met stringent requirements measured by partner performance, skilling, and customer success.

“Through our relationship with Microsoft, Epiq is proud to work with one of the foundational companies in the technology space, and we are particularly excited to be recognized as a Security Solutions Partner and to receive the Specialization for Information Protection and Governance,” said Roger Pilc, Epiq’s Legal Solutions President and General Manager.

“Microsoft and its products are vital to both our clients and to Epiq’s own operations. Transforming the management of information governance strategies at the enterprise level is a cornerstone in our vision of the Legal Service Management framework, which enables the holistic management of legal outcomes by modern legal teams,” Pilc added.

Epiq’s Microsoft relationship extends across a variety of areas. To help customers get the most out of their investments in Microsoft technologies, Epiq utilizes Microsoft technologies within its Epiq Service Cloud and is a go-to partner when clients need an expert to bridge the gap between their IT and legal teams.

Dan Rippey, Program Director for the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program said, “The Security Solutions Partner designation and the Information Protection and Governance specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to implementing security and information protection solutions from Microsoft. This achievement exemplifies Epiq’s commitment to our joint customers in realizing the full value of Microsoft compliance technologies.”

The relationship with Microsoft is just one example of how Epiq is using some of the best possible tools on behalf of customers to help them achieve the best possible outcomes. Epiq seeks to help organizations better manage any issue in their business that has legal or regulatory implications. Epiq is investing in developing the right people, processes, and technology to provide that value. Whether it is complying with data regulations or responding to a major eDiscovery request, Epiq experts and technology-enabled teams design and implement solutions that mitigate risk and deliver value.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

