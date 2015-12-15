Epishine and Atmosic Create New Possibilities for Low-Power Electronics

Swedish company Epishine announces a partnership with US-based Atmosic Technologies. The combination of Epishine’s indoor solar cell, which has market-leading performance in low light, and Atmosic’s extremely low-power wireless technology is a significant step forward for the IoT market.

LINKÖPING, Sweden & CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epishine and Atmosic have combined forces to create an ultra-thin self-powered beacon. Both parties produce components for energy harvesting. Atmosic Technologies has designed ultra-low power wireless solutions to dramatically reduce the power consumption of connected devices. When Atmosic’s ATM3 Bluetooth system-on-chips (SoCs) are combined with Epishine’s indoor solar cell, the beacon can harvest enough energy to operate without any batteries. This will significantly reduce battery waste and will help drive a greener, more sustainable, and battery-free Internet of Things in addition to the substantially lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).





Atmosic and Epishine’s partnership demonstrates the possibility for electronics companies to design self-powered devices from IoT sensors and retail solutions (like electronic shelf labels) to consumer electronics. The field of energy harvesting is growing fast and partnerships like this prove that energy harvesting is the future.

“Atmosic’s ultra-low-power technology combined with our solar cell’s high performance really shows that there is already a solution for the IoT market’s deployment of billions of sensors. Previous issues regarding sustainability and cost of operating IoT devices on batteries have their solution right here,” says Niklas Forsgren, Head of Product Integration at Epishine.

Epishine’s high-performance, reliable indoor solar cell is produced in an innovative roll-to-roll process in Sweden. The solar cell is thin and flexible, enabling easy integration with different applications. Helping companies to make IoT devices self-powered is a major focus for Epishine given the company’s strong environmental focus and the massive potential for sustainability in buildings. With beacons and other connected devices that don’t rely on disposable batteries, buildings can increase their operational efficiency and lower CO2 emissions. Since buildings are responsible for 40% of all CO2 emissions globally, partnerships like this are crucial to reducing that number.

“As sustainability becomes a bigger focus for companies across the globe, we’re seeing a huge demand for energy harvesting solutions that help eliminate battery waste,” says Paul Davis, VP of Product Management at Atmosic Technologies. “By partnering with Epishine, we’re providing our customers with options to reduce the carbon footprint of their self-powered connected devices.”

With Atmosic’s Lowest Power Radio technology and Controlled Energy Harvesting technology, the company’s innovative ATM3 SoCs deliver best-in-class power savings. Atmosic’s ultra-low power solutions are ideal for a wide range of connected devices, including asset trackers, beacons, remote controls, keyboards, mice, and wearables.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery-free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reducing battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

For more information visit www.atmosic.com.

About Epishine

Epishine is a leading developer and manufacturer of printed organic solar cells, committed to reducing global environmental impact by enabling innovative and smart technologies in meeting the demand for sustainable energy solutions. Epishine’s business is based on pioneering manufacturing breakthroughs. Their first product is a unique indoor solar cell optimized for harvesting indoor light and easily integrated into small low-power electronics.

For more information visit epishine.com.

