Exports at Port Houston Remain Strong While Imports Soften

Campo applauded all those involved with the continued success of the ambitious water infrastructure program. He also emphasized the critical importance of deepening and widening the Houston Ship Channel – the nation’s busiest waterway – to improve the efficiency and safety of two-way vessel traffic to keep goods and commerce moving.

While reports concerning Project 11 remained steady, a new development in cargo volumes for the eight public terminals was given by Executive Director Roger Guenther in his executive report to the Port Commission. “Overall tonnage is up 7% year-to-date collectively for our public terminals, however, we are now seeing considerable softening of demand, especially in the import of containers,” he said.

“Nevertheless, export volumes remain strong driven by the strength of plastic resins and other petrochemical commodities produced in our region and delivered globally through Port Houston,” Guenther added, “Our export shippers have signaled that 2023 will continue to be a solid year.”

Tempering expectations concerning container imports, Guenther expressed that this softening was anticipated in the annual budget, so though only 2 months into the year, the Port is tracking to those plans. “Expectations are that recovery of this volume will begin to bounce back in the last half of 2023,” he said.

Still, Guenther presented an optimistic summary. “We look at this short breather in import demand as an opportunity to take advantage of and utilize this time to reset and continue to aggressively continue with capital improvements to our facilities to meet future demand, with planned investments of $1.8 billion in improvements over the next five years,” he stated.

Actions taken by the Port Commission during its meeting included adopting a resolution expressing Port Houston’s intent to finance the remaining portions of its share of Project 11 expenditures with proceeds of tax-exempt, revenue-backed debt obligations.

Also, during the meeting, Guenther mentioned a visit earlier in March from the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) Board of Trustees and staff. During their visit and tour of the Port and waterway, EDF learned more in-depth about how the Port works collaboratively with private industries, the community, and others.

Guenther and other executive leadership expressed how they were encouraged by EDF’s responsiveness to the Port’s Environmental, Social, Safety, and Governance Plan (ES2G) and the funding applications it is pursuing. Guenther and the leadership team also shared Port Houston is looking forward to continuing cooperative engagement with EDF.

The Executive Director also announced Charlie Jenkins, Senior Director of Asset Management & Strategic Coordination, has assumed the new role of Chief Channel Infrastructure Officer. Jenkins will lead the development and maintenance of the Houston Ship Channel and oversee the development and implementation of the Port Houston Strategic Asset Management Program.

Rich Byrnes will continue as Chief Port Infrastructure Officer, leading the planning, design, construction, and sustainability of all current and future Port Houston facilities and programs, including the Environmental Affairs, Project & Construction Management, Technical & Business Analytics, and Facility Planning departments.

The Port Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 2, for its next regular monthly meeting.

