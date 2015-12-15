FansUnite Submits Gaming Supplier License Application to Virginia Lottery Board

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 1, 2023) – FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that FansUnite has submitted a Supplier License application to the Virginia Lottery Board in order to become a legal sports betting and iGaming supplier in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Virginia is one of the most coveted states in the U.S. for operators. Since sports betting was legalized in Virginia in April 2022, the state generated a total sports betting handle of over US$4.1 billion.1 Once licensed, FansUnite will be able to deploy its Chameleon iGaming platform and its Player Account Management (PAM) system in the state.

As part of FansUnite’s U.S. expansion strategy, in addition to Virginia, the Company plans to apply for gaming licenses in more betting jurisdictions, namely Massachusetts and Indiana, to expand its B2B and affiliate operations.

“With growing U.S. customer traction via our B2B platform, as well as increased opportunities through our affiliate live activation brand Betting Hero, we aim to continue expanding our operations into more North American markets,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “FansUnite intends to become a legal provider of iGaming solutions in more U.S. betting jurisdictions, specifically in Massachusetts and Indiana.”

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite’s one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates a Scottish sportsbook, McBookie. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused AmAff, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero and Props.com.

