Fastwyre Brings Fast Fiber-Optic Network to Oakdale, La.

Broadband service provider offers affordable, reliable, high-speed internet

Fastwyre Broadband Launches High-Speed Fiber-Optic Network in Oakdale, La. Fastwyre Broadband continues its rapid expansion with its latest launch in Oakdale, La. In Louisiana, it continues its commitment to operate in communities that are unserved or underserviced with broadband technology. It recently provided service in Westlake, La., and will bring service to DeRidder and Leesville, La. Commemorating its high-quality, high-speed broadband service in Oakdale, Fastwyre Chief Financial Officer Keith Soldan (third from left) joins Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul in cutting the ceremonial ribbon on March 16, 2023.

OAKDALE, La., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fastwyre Broadband, a cutting-edge fiber provider with reliable and affordable services across America, today announced it will begin providing a robust fiber-optic broadband network to residents and businesses in Oakdale, La. Fastwyre is committed to expanding in Louisiana as it recently launched a successful fiber-optic network in Westlake and plans to bring service to the southwest Louisiana communities of DeRidder and Leesville in the coming weeks.

Fastwyre’s state-of-the-art network features a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure enhancement that delivers high-speed internet to help customers meet their data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment and telehealth needs. High-speed internet ranges from 100 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second. Over time, Fastwyre’s goal is to provide up to 10 gigabits per second.

“We are excited to continue to expand in Louisiana by providing the Oakdale community with our cutting-edge fiber infrastructure so residents and businesses can enjoy the highest level of broadband and internet performance at a terrific value,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “We look forward to connecting to Oakdale-area homes, apartment complexes and businesses to ensure citizens have affordable access to the ever-expanding broadband applications available today and tomorrow for work, life and play.”

“Having high-quality, high-speed broadband service available in Oakdale will help our community thrive as we plug into the future and enjoy the ever-expanding broadband applications available today and in the years to come. In addition, we have appreciated Fastwyre’s commitment to being a good neighbor through its support of several community initiatives in the area,” said Gene Paul, Mayor of Oakdale.

“Through our central office in the area, we will provide first-class service and support to the area,” said Eldredge. “We also are committed to being a good community partner for the growth and vitality of Oakdale.”

Fastwyre has supported and has been asked to participate in several community organizations and initiatives such as the Oakdale Project H20, Oakdale Head Start Program, Oakdale Pony League and Oakdale Rotary Club.

Fastwyre continues building broadly in Oakdale to provide access to service across the city and underserviced areas in the region. To check service availability in your neighborhood, visit fastwyre.com/check-availability/.

When Oakdale customers sign up for service, they can enjoy the following benefits:

Symmetrical speeds that provide equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content for a reliable, high-speed, high-quality connection that also allows streaming on multiple devices.

No annual contracts, data caps, overages or installation fees.

The option to bundle high-speed internet with TV and home phone services for additional cost savings and value.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low-latency to ensure high-speed performance.

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband services, citizens may call its customer service line at 833-463-FAST, or visit the website at www.fastwyre.com.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. With expansion plans in Louisiana, Nebraska, Missouri, and Alabama, the company is on an accelerated growth trajectory to operate in communities that are unserved or underserviced with broadband technology.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.fastwyre.com .

Media Contact:

Andrew Schnitker

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87477fc8-41a1-4739-87bc-55bbeb4fd283