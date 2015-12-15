Federal Reserve Zoom Bombing Attack Was Preventable Zerify Offers U.S. Businesses a Secure Alternative

To Prove Our Point, Zerify is Offering a Three Month Free Trial of it’s Zerify Meet Secure Video Conferencing Platform, No Strings Attached!

EDISON, N.J., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure video conferencing & digital communications, announced today that last Thursdays Federal Reserve Zoombombing attack was preventable and to prove it’s point, Zerify is offering a three month free trial of its Zerify Meet, the industry’s most secure video conferencing platform, with no strings attached.

“We solved the Zoombombing problem over a year ago when we introduced our Zerify Meet Secure Video Conferencing Platform,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, “and I’m honestly shocked that most video conferencing platforms still do not require 2FA (two-factor authentication) for users to join a meeting, they keep distributing auto-join links, or sending the same passcode for everyone, that’s just insane.”

“Zerify Meet authenticates every participant for every meeting with 2FA by default. You will never have to worry about a Zoombombing style attack when your using our platform, unless you are choosing our public meeting feature,” says Kay. “In fact, meeting creators can can even step-up the level of authentication and have users perform an “out-of-band” multi-factor authentication if you even want a higher level of security for your meeting. No other video conferencing platform on the market offers that kind of flexibility,” says Kay. “That’s one of the reasons why both the Forrester Group and Aite-Novarica Group listed our Zery Meet™ as the industry’s leading Secure Communications Platform,” says Kay.

We welcome any size business or Government Agency that’s looking to secure their meetings from zoombombing style attacks to sign-up for a free three month trial at: https://www.zerify.com/contact/.

To learn more about all Zerify solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify Contact,

Mark L. Kay

[email protected]

(732) 661-9641